Historical Tourist Attractions in Nutley, New Jersey. When you visit Nutley, you can tour many historical places. These attractions include a 19th-century mansion, the Mud Hole, and the 401 Passaic Avenue one-family dwelling. You can also take a tour of the Nutley Township cemetery, the site of the first World War battle. There are several historic buildings in Nutley, but you might want to start at the Mud Hole, where people once gathered to bury fallen soldiers.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO