Belleville, NJ

Sonny Abagnale
3d ago

Why is it a big secret that nobody knows what’s going on River Road in Belleville 400,000 square-foot buildings being built yet nobody knows who’s going in there it’s a secret local residents want to know about traffic and whatever else will happen

therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Hoboken Building

Temps hovered just over 90 degrees as firefighters worked to knock down a blaze that tore through a Hoboken building Monday, Aug. 8. The fire broke out at 324 Madison St., and was under control just before 4 p.m. The blaze was called in as a deck fire on the...
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist injured in Morris County crash

BOONTON, NJ (Morris County) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash Monday morning in Morris County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. on Interstate 287 north at milepost 45 in Boonton, Goez said. The crash involved a motorcycle...
nomadlawyer.org

Nutley’s Best 6 Historical Tourist Attraction, NJ

Historical Tourist Attractions in Nutley, New Jersey. When you visit Nutley, you can tour many historical places. These attractions include a 19th-century mansion, the Mud Hole, and the 401 Passaic Avenue one-family dwelling. You can also take a tour of the Nutley Township cemetery, the site of the first World War battle. There are several historic buildings in Nutley, but you might want to start at the Mud Hole, where people once gathered to bury fallen soldiers.
Daily Voice

VIDEO: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood police warn residents of contractor scams

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood police detectives are investigating a number of contractor scams in which a person approaches residents while outside their home or by going door-to-door and offers to do work around the house and property, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department. The most recent incidents occurred in the area of Prospect and Yale streets.
Daily Voice

Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop. The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m. It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
