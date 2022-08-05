Governor Hutchinson Issues Call for Special Session

Read on swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Gossage to resign, join Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Bill Gossage will resign as Deputy Chief of Staff. Gossage has been named as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He replaces Kirkley Thomas, who retired on August 1 after more than 24 years of service with the cooperatives.
Governor Hutchinson to hold news conference tomorrow on maternal health, foster families initiatives
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference tomorrow to discuss new initiatives from the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas Department of Health to strengthen Arkansas families. These initiatives include the areas of maternal health and foster families. WHAT: Governor Hutchinson to Hold News...
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Gov. Hutchinson comes out against Biden-backed inflation bill
Hutchinson joins other governors in opposing proposed federal legislation.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Arkansas Election Day is here| Here's what you need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Municipal Primary State Elections take place Tuesday, August 9. Residents can also check their voter registration status online. To check registration status, click here. Arkansas residents can find their designated voter polling locations here. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
Back to school with new COVID variants, Arkansas medical professionals weigh in
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new school year is right around the corner and with the new COVID variants some are concerned about what this could mean for the case numbers in Arkansas. With most districts back to in-person learning after taking a virtual break, the Arkansas Department of...
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Educators from Texas, Arkansas complete Marine workshop
The Marines have done it again. Twenty-eight teachers from Texas and Arkansas completed the second-to-last Marine Corps Educators' Workshop of the year.
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Arkansas metro jobless rates rise in June, but year-over-year job numbers up
ARKANSAS, USA — Jobless rates in all eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were up compared with June 2021, but all areas posted year-over-year job gains. The largest job growth was in Northwest Arkansas which added an estimated 16,084 jobs since June 2021. June jobless rates...
