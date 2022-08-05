Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address: The No. 1 Pro-Life State

Read on swark.today
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson to hold news conference tomorrow on maternal health, foster families initiatives
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference tomorrow to discuss new initiatives from the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas Department of Health to strengthen Arkansas families. These initiatives include the areas of maternal health and foster families. WHAT: Governor Hutchinson to Hold News...
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson’s Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Gossage to resign, join Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Bill Gossage will resign as Deputy Chief of Staff. Gossage has been named as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He replaces Kirkley Thomas, who retired on August 1 after more than 24 years of service with the cooperatives.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
kuaf.com
Gov. Asa Hutchinson sees Johnny Cash statue for U.S. Capitol
Work continues on the Johnny Cash statue that will be one of two new statues representing the state of Arkansas in the U.S. Capitol. Michael Hibblen from our partner station KUAR speaks with the sculptor and a Johnny Cash admirer. As News Director, Michael Hibblen oversees daily news coverage for...
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
Arkansas governor issues call for special session with focus on tax relief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson officially called for a special session Friday with the purpose of providing tax relief for people in the state and school safety measures. Hutchinson said that legislature has the ability to "provide financial relief" and "ensure our children can be protected...
KATV
Back to school with new COVID variants, Arkansas medical professionals weigh in
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new school year is right around the corner and with the new COVID variants some are concerned about what this could mean for the case numbers in Arkansas. With most districts back to in-person learning after taking a virtual break, the Arkansas Department of...
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery posts 3rd-best monthly proceeds ever
The recent huge Megamillions jackpot helped the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery post its 3rd-best monthly proceeds since the lottery began in 2009.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
fox40jackson.com
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Gov. Hutchinson comes out against Biden-backed inflation bill
Hutchinson joins other governors in opposing proposed federal legislation.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
talkbusiness.net
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
