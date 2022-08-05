Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Redesigned Giant Slide honors nearly 100 years of Route 66
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The iconic Giant Slide will reopen its gates Thursday as the 2022 Illinois State Fair begins, but this year, it’s a part of something new. Visitors are invited to “Slide Down Route 66” now that the highway’s logo has been added to the Giant Slide. It’s a part of the growing Route 66 Experience at the fair, in the gate 2 area of the grounds.
Central Illinois Proud
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Central Illinois Proud
Bear’s Bites Foundation raising money for pets
(PEORIA) Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Bear’s Bites Foundation day was held on Sunday in Peoria Heights. Bear’s Bites is a non-profit that helps families with emergency needs for pets, including medical bills. Multiple vendors, rescues, and shelters were in attendance Sunday to show their support...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
Central Illinois Proud
National average gas price falls to $4/gallon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have declined for the eighth straight week as the average gas price in the city fell 24.7 cents this week to an average of $4.21 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 71.0 cents...
Central Illinois Proud
PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit holds back to school bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
Central Illinois Proud
Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Globetrotter’s message at Dunlap Camp: “Believe in yourself”
DUNLAP, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria High alum and former Harlem Globetrotter Curley “Boo” Johnson was in town this week for the 15th edition of his annual camp. His “Skills for Life” camp features more than 400 girls and boys that attended throughout the week. There are two, four-hour sessions split up between gender.
Central Illinois Proud
Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers found a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
