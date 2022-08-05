ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL
FOX Sports

Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
FanSided

Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp

There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for what should be an exciting 2022 campaign. After struggling for much of the 2021 season, the Commanders went out and shored up their quarterback position by acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is a clear upgrade at quarterback for Washington, and head coach Ron Rivera […] The post Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Buccaneers Training Camp Highlight Goes Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reconsidered sharing a lowlight from Kyle Trask on their Twitter account. Former cornerback Eric Crocker saved the footage of Jamel Dean picking off a poor pass from Trask. While the team likely meant to celebrate their defensive back, social media users rarely seek out the positives.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Video Emerges From 'Huge' Fight At NFL Practice Monday

There was another big fight at NFL training camp today. But this one was a little bit more heated and with a lot more bodies piling up than some others. During today's practice at New York Giants training camp, two players fell on top of one another during a scrimmage, causing a dogpile. From there, a massive shoving match began.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem From NFI List

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.
CINCINNATI, OH

