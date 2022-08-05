Read on www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
NBC Sports
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
NBC Sports
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Trey Lance impressing early in 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo out, Trey Lance in. And with the switch being official, the hype around the San Francisco 49ers' second-year quarterback, with just two starts under his belt, is at an all-time high. Current players like third-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro Deebo Samuel, and former 49ers greats like...
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for what should be an exciting 2022 campaign. After struggling for much of the 2021 season, the Commanders went out and shored up their quarterback position by acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is a clear upgrade at quarterback for Washington, and head coach Ron Rivera […] The post Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football...
TODAY.com
We're flipping out over Olympian Suni Lee's incredible first pitch before Minnesota Twins game
Sports fans watched Suni Lee tumble, balance, twist and flip her way to an Olympic all-around victory in Tokyo last year — and recently, those fans got to see another impressive move from the gymnastics great. On Friday, Lee went absolutely head over heels as she threw out the...
Look: Embarrassing Buccaneers Training Camp Highlight Goes Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reconsidered sharing a lowlight from Kyle Trask on their Twitter account. Former cornerback Eric Crocker saved the footage of Jamel Dean picking off a poor pass from Trask. While the team likely meant to celebrate their defensive back, social media users rarely seek out the positives.
What the Miami Dolphins can show at joint practice with Tampa Bay
The Miami Dolphins will have two joint practice sessions this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to impress with their new look offense. Mike McDaniel has shown thus far his offense will not be as vanilla as seen by past Miami Dolphins coordinators and head coaches. Just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Emerges From 'Huge' Fight At NFL Practice Monday
There was another big fight at NFL training camp today. But this one was a little bit more heated and with a lot more bodies piling up than some others. During today's practice at New York Giants training camp, two players fell on top of one another during a scrimmage, causing a dogpile. From there, a massive shoving match began.
NBC Sports
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
Notes from Day 10 of Dolphins training camp
The Miami Dolphins took the field on Sunday for their last public practice at Baptist Health Training Complex for a while, as this upcoming week will consist of private sessions and joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday’s practice was led off by undrafted rookie linebacker Deandre Johnson hyping...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 takeaways from the first 10 days of Lions training camp
Hard to believe but two weeks of Detroit Lions training camp have already flown by. The Lions have held 10 practice sessions over that timeframe, as well as press conferences and meeting time with the media for several coaches and players. Here are 10 takeaways I’ve witnessed in my days...
Bucs training camp: Hear from Scotty Miller, Mike Edwards and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed a day off from training camp Monday, after two weeks of intense preparation for the upcoming NFL season. After Sunday’s practice, wide receiver Scotty Miller, safety Mike Edwards and others spoke with the media on a wide range of topics:
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
Yardbarker
Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem From NFI List
Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.
Comments / 0