Read on www.13abc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
13abc.com
Animals become the artists at Toledo Zoo’s Wild About Art Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Zoo welcomes the community to enjoy art throughout the zoo grounds with its Wild About Art fair. The two-day art event kicks off Saturday and will run from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art fair will resume Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The...
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest. Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music. Jeep...
swantonenterprise.com
Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun
A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday. “The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie...
sent-trib.com
Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
sent-trib.com
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
13abc.com
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street. According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes. While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — A big part of breathing new life into downtown Toledo is attracting more people to live downtown. Paul Toth, the president of ConnecToledo, and his team work with both the Downtown Toledo Improvement District and the Development Corporation that hope to greatly expand downtown living. "So...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Curtice, OH USA
We are traveling in this area to get out of the Arizona heat. This morning we were hoping to see some birds at the wildlife preserve and just as we were leaving I spotted the heart in a tree by the parking lot. It’s beautiful! I’m so glad I can keep it as a reminder of our trip, but more than that, that there are kind people who make the effort to make someone happy. The news is full of bad news about grouchy, selfish people. But America is great because of people who want to share their blessings, like the person who took the time to spread cheer. Thanks for the thoughtful acts!
13abc.com
8/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
Comments / 1