We are traveling in this area to get out of the Arizona heat. This morning we were hoping to see some birds at the wildlife preserve and just as we were leaving I spotted the heart in a tree by the parking lot. It’s beautiful! I’m so glad I can keep it as a reminder of our trip, but more than that, that there are kind people who make the effort to make someone happy. The news is full of bad news about grouchy, selfish people. But America is great because of people who want to share their blessings, like the person who took the time to spread cheer. Thanks for the thoughtful acts!

CURTICE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO