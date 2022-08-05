Read on www.crossroadstoday.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
On This Date: Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett Were At #1 With “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Back In 2003
When you think of the most universally well known country songs of all time, a song that fans of any genre of music knows, what comes to mind? For me, it’s got to be Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Seriously, I know several people who can’t stand country music and know just about every line to the iconic 2003 hit. Written by Jim “Moose” Brown and Don Rollins, the song was released on June 2nd, back […] The post On This Date: Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett Were At #1 With “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Back In 2003 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Uma Pemmaraju, former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter, dies
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died.Pemmaraju worked at WBZ from 1992 to 1996 before heading to FOX News and then Bloomberg News in New York City.Her family told WBZ-TV's David Wade she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American news woman of prominence.Uma Pemmaraju was 64 years old.
