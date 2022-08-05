Southborough storm led to house fire, knocked down poles, trees, wires, according to report

Read on www.masslive.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
leominsterchamp.com
Crews battle high temperatures and flames at attic fire on Birch Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — Lilissandra De Oliveira was doing work around her home on Birch Street Monday afternoon when she smelled smoke. The first things she checked were the electrical outlets. Nothing was wrong there, so she went out into the yard. “When I got back,” De Oliveira said, “the house...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
Chicopee fire leaves 1 injured, damages home
CHICOPEE – One person was injured in a Willimansett fire that heavily damaged a garage and part of a home Monday night. The victim was brought to the hospital by ambulance. Fire Lt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh did not have immediate information about how seriously the person was injured. The...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
Worcester roof collapse: City councilor asks for protocol, options on sheltering displaced residents
After more than 100 people were displaced following the partial collapse of the roof of 267 Mill St. in Worcester on July 15, District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has issued a request that the city manager’s office provide the council with a report on the emergency response protocol for when a building is condemned.
WCVB
House catches fire as thunderstorm rolls through Southborough with lightning, downpours
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A MetroWest home was demolished late Friday night, just hours after lightning ignited a fire that quickly spread. The blaze started in the middle of an intense thunderstorm that pummeled the region with lightning and downpours. Video shows firefighters responding to the home on Sears Road...
Medway Police Department issues ‘community alert’ warning of 3 recent break-ins at homes
A police department in Massachusetts is warning people after three break-ins at different homes. The Medway Police Department issued a “community alert” stating that there were three break-ins, which all likely occurred between 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. They were also all in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
WCVB
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
WMUR.com
House fire in Pelham likely caused by lightning strike
PELHAM, N.H. — Officials believe a house fire in Pelham was caused by a lightning strike. The Pelham Fire Department responded to a fire on Marsh Road around 3 p.m. Friday. A passerby made the call when they saw smoke coming from the home. Several other departments assisted in the response and helped Pelham Fire with coverage while they were on scene. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
WCVB
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
WCVB
Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
Springfield will keep cooling centers open as forecast predicts hot, humid weather conditions
SPRINGFIELD - The city will keep its seven cooling centers open on Tuesday to keep residents safe from the anticipated hot and humid weather. The seven centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said. He and Helen Caulton-Harris, commissioner of health and human...
nbcboston.com
Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods
A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
whdh.com
NH State Police: Rower dies after collapsing at Merrimack River in Hookset
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire. State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m. First responders...
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
