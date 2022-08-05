ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson Says Rings of Power Team Ghosted Him

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QcYr_0h6flrQ200

Click here to read the full article.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is not involved in Amazon’s upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , and now we know why: They straight-up ghosted him.

Jackson recalled during The Hollywood Reporter ’s Awards Chatter podcast that both he and Fran Walsh (who co-wrote and co-produced the LOTR trilogy) were asked if they wanted to be involved with the show.

“I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’’” he explained on the podcast. But after being told the first few scripts would be sent over, Jackson says they “never showed up.”

“That’s the last thing I heard, which is fine,” he added, assuring there was no ill will towards the show. “No complaints at all.”

Amazon responded to Jackson’s comments via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that read: “In pursuing the rights for our show, we were obligated to keep the series distinct and separate from the films. We have the utmost respect for Peter Jackson and The Lord of The Rings films and are thrilled that he is looking forward to watching The Rings of Power .”

Premiering Friday, Sept. 2, Rings of Power will cover major events from the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy epic’s Second Age, including Sauron’s ascension to power; the forging of the Rings of Power, which the Dark Lord gifted to humans, elves and dwarves and secretly controlled with his master ring (aka the One Ring to Rule Them All); the rise and fall of Númenor, the island of men from which Aragorn is descended; and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, a final stand against Sauron (depicted in the prologue of Jackson’s Fellowship of the Ring ).

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will executive-produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, while Ron Ames and Christopher Newman will serve as producers.

Meanwhile, Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore will write the main theme, and Bear McCreary will score the entire series.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
MOVIES
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Gennifer Hutchison
Person
Bear Mccreary
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Fran Walsh
Person
Eric Kripke
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Film Star#The Rings Of Power
Slate

The Death of Henry Blake

This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy