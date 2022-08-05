Construction paused for border wall that would cut through California park

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.

