Construction paused for border wall that would cut through California park

presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
NBC San Diego
Water Access Closed Off in Imperial Beach as Tijuana Sewage Floats North
Ocean access in Imperial Beach and Coronado closed Friday, after a pipeline rupture in Tijuana caused a sewage water leak. As of Saturday evening, the Coronado Shoreline reopened and a warning was issued for the Silver Strand Shoreline. Imperial Beach's shoreline remained closed. The International Boundary and Water Commission said...
Grist
San Diego plans to electrify almost every building
It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
multihousingnews.com
Wakeland’s New CEO on California’s Affordable Housing Crisis
Rebecca Louie discusses what is hindering construction in the state and how she plans to boost affordable housing production. California’s housing crisis is notorious. Demand for affordable housing in the state’s biggest urban centers is sky-high, and developers are struggling to strike the right balance between catering to residents’ need for affordable housing and the increasing cost of building.
Busted: U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Mexican Counterparts Disrupt Smuggling During Bi-national Operation
Busted: on Wednesday around 6 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch coordinated a bi-national patrol operation with Guardia Nacional and Instituto Nacional de Migracion in the mountainous area east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. This area is known for smuggling and...
Alpine sanctuary launches binational campaign to help animals seized in Mexico
Lions Tigers & Bears animal rescue launches binational campaign to help big cats seized in Mexico City
Man rescued from high atop border wall
Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.
PETA request investigation into SeaWorld San Diego after alleged orca attack
PETA is calling on the USDA to investigate SeaWorld San Diego after an alleged orca attack on Friday.
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
Toys R Us open again inside Macy’s in the San Diego area
Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy company, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
Captain of drug boat that rammed coast guard vessel in San Diego sentenced
The captain of a boat carrying nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine when he rammed it into a Coast Guard vessel off the coast of San Diego was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison.
americanmilitarynews.com
Surfers chase storm swells onto Coronado Navy base, landing two trespassers in handcuffs
Two surfers chasing storm waves were cited for trespassing Tuesday when they stepped onto Breakers Beach at Naval Air Station North Island, according to a base spokesperson. The beach, just west of Coronado’s public dog beach, is demarcated by a fence that extends a short distance into the Pacific, which separates the public beach from the Navy’s.
PETA Files Federal Complaint Against SeaWorld San Diego, Alleging Animal Welfare Violations
PETA has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, calling on the agency to investigate SeaWorld San Diego after an incident that apparently took place Friday. The animal activist group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is accusing the park of federal Animal Welfare Act violations over...
MCAS Miramar: low altitude flyover expected on Tuesday, August 9 as Squadron 314 returns from deployment
Welcome home! On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 will return home to MCAS Miramar. They are expected to conduct a low altitude flyover in the area of MCAS Miramar. Details are posted on their Facebook @ MCASMiramarCA at https://www.facebook.com/100069124273621/posts/pfbid0hCjrHVuXqDWc4m5SQgocTPywaiRVjB6MpGya8qKgFaex8TqqShXrcb2QAFyAnjtHl/?d=n. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron...
Healthcare for the homeless event held in Escondido
Free healthcare services were offered to more than 150 homeless individuals living in San Diego County.
