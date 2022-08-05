ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis stands up for the rule of law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his team knew that many liberals would take issue with his decision to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren . But the decision was the right one, and any argument to the contrary is a sorry attempt to deflect the attention of Florida voters away from the real issues.
FLORIDA STATE
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
Washington Examiner

The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
POTUS
protocol.com

Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left

The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'

Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric

Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
POTUS

