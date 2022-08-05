Read on www.creators.com
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis stands up for the rule of law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his team knew that many liberals would take issue with his decision to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren . But the decision was the right one, and any argument to the contrary is a sorry attempt to deflect the attention of Florida voters away from the real issues.
creators.com
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Washington Examiner
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
MSNBC
Prosecutors find themselves as Republicans’ election-year targets
At the Conservative Political Action Conference late last week, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, the current chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, talked up some of the goals he’d like to see his party prioritize if they’re in the majority next year — particularly when it comes to law enforcement.
I testified to Congress about the gun industry. It rattled me to my core
From 1995 to 2020, I worked for the firearms manufacturer Kimber. As the industry began to embrace extremism and conspiracy, I did what I could to fight back from the inside. When industry marketing celebrated armed vigilantism to sell guns, I left. I’m still a proud gun owner who believes...
Washington Examiner
The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'
Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
wis.community
Top GOP leaders have no Democratic opposition in 2022, but plenty from their own party, and an ex-president
The Assembly Speaker and Senate Majority Leader each face primary challenges, and Donald Trump has endorsed one upstart candidate. Democrats are not running candidates this year against the two most powerful Republicans in the state. But each politician — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMaheiu —...
'No SALT, no deal': Keeping these taxes could shake up House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate's sweeping climate, health care and tax bill keeps limit on SALT tax deductions. House Democrats who oppose the cap plan to support the bill anway.
MSNBC
Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric
Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
Report: Georgia runoff could decide control of the Senate for the 2nd consecutive time
The close race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker could lead to a situation in which a January runoff in Georgia decides control of the Senate for the second consecutive time, Politico reports. Analysts from across the political spectrum expect the race to be close. Two...
Poll finds almost 70% of Americans think the economy is getting worse
A new poll has found that two-thirds of Americans think the U.S. economy is getting worse, while 12% say they believe it is improving, and 18% think it hasn’t changed.
Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes
The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core. Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.
Comments / 0