LC police chief says spike in officer assaults has led to more officer-involved shootings

Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
Las Cruces Police Department investigate body found
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday, according to a police department spokesman. The body was reportedly found on Lohman Avenue. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
El Paso police asks parents to be wary of house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
Police investigate incident near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated an incident near the Sunland Park area Sunday afternoon. The incident happened near a McDonald's along Sunland Park Drive. Police said they responded in reference to an unknown problem after 5 p.m. A victim was driven to a...
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
Suspect in custody after threatening people at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso confirmed Sunday evening that no threat was made to congregants of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church during the 11:30 a.m. Mass. After reports of an altercation between two individuals elsewhere in the church building outside of the sanctuary, authorities from...
Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
Crash on Gateway West at Piedras closes lanes Tuesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck in central El Paso closing all lanes. The westbound and southbound lanes were closed on Gateway West at Piedras, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported and crash happened Tuesday...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
CBP: 16-year-old accused of smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl at Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old American citizen was arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl at the Ysleta port of entry, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Officials said the teen was the driver of the vehicle transporting the drugs.
Blood drive to honor victims of the El Paso Walmart Shooting held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend, a blood drive in honor of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019, was held. Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representative Claudia Ordaz-Perez worked together to host the event. "The need for blood donations in the Borderland is always present and...
El Paso's only resettlement agency closes its doors, continuing to help from Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
El Paso county commissioners vote to extend 20 percent of rental assistance to city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
No gas in far east El Paso, leaves many El Pasoans frustrated
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
