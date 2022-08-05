ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye is questioning why attorneys for Troy Driver say he might not be competent to stand trial in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Fernley teen Naomi Irion.

Rye's response was among five new court filings in Fernley this week in the case that rocked the small community 35 miles east of Reno.

Irion, 18, was kidnapped from the Fernley Walmart on March 12. Her body was found on March 29 in a makeshift grave more than 20 miles away in a rural area of northern Churchill County.

Driver's attorneys said in court filings that Driver has shown signs of not being able to stand trial, and they requested a competency evaluation. Criminal defense attorney Richard Davies and public defender Mario Walther say their reasons for why Driver may not be competent are confidential.

Rye  said the district attorney's office is not aware of any proof of Driver's mental state being in question.

"In fact, law enforcement interaction with Mr. Driver and Mr. Driver's involvement in the court proceedings to this point do not demonstrate any doubt regarding his competency," Rye wrote in a court document.

Davies told the RGJ after a first meeting with Driver that his client was well spoken, cooperating and maintained his innocence.

Rye said the defense may be aware of other information that is not available, and he did not object to the defense's request that a psychiatric evaluation be reviewed by a  Lyon County district court judge.

The competency evaluation could delay evidence hearings set for September 13-15.  There was no information on when the competency evaluation could take place or how long a judge would have to review the evaluation. .

Driver is expected to be in court for September's evidence hearings. He has been attending court hearings via Zoom from the Lyon County jail, where he is being held without bail.

Details in the new criminal complaint

Also released this week was the criminal complaint laying out the six felonies and one misdemeanor Driver is charged with:

  • First-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon: Driver is charged with killing Iron by shooting her with a firearm near a rural area of northern Churchill County.
  • Kidnapping with the use of a deadly weapon: He is accused of abducting Irion from the parking lot at Walmart with the intent to hold or detain her and taking her to Churchill County.
  • Sexual assault: Between March 12 and March 25 between Lyon County and Churchill County, Driver is accused of sexual penetration against the person's will or under which conditions she was mentally or physically incapable of resisting.
  • Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon: He is charged with taking personal property by means of force or violence including using a firearm by taking her car and other items and disposing of them.
  • Ownership or possession of a firearm by someone who was prohibited from having one : Driver is accused of having a firearm in his procession after having been convicted of a felony on or about Sept. 17, 1997 in California.
  • Burglary of a motor vehicle: Driver is accused of taking Irion's 1992 Mercury sable with the intent to commit grand or petit larceny, assault or battery
  • Destroying evidence: The only misdemeanor in the charges accuses Driver of destroying, erasing or concealing records. He is accused of disposing of tires from his truck to destroy evidence of a felony and to protect or conceal his identity.

Siobhan McAndrew tells stories about the people of Northern Nevada and covers education in Washoe County. Read her journalism right here . Consider supporting her work by subscribing to the Reno Gazette Journal .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial

Dan Scott
3d ago

We all know hes competent stand trial. He knew exactly what he was doing. He was able to maintain a household, a relationship and a job.

Gordon Woodworth
3d ago

So turn him loose. I'm sure there are more then enough good citizens in Lyon and Churchill counties to assure he will not hurt anyone else.

