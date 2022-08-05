Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

