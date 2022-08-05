ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
peninsulachronicle.com

Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $9.7 Million

NEWPORT NEWS- An apartment complex in Newport News has recently been sold. S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced that earlier this summer the Colony Square complex located at 60 Colony Road and 52 Colony Square Court was sold for $9,750,000. 53 Colony Square Court, LLC purchased the multi-family property, located on 4.82...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6

Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
NORFOLK, VA

Community Policy