Read on www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Related
Business owners in, near near Military Circle Mall learn more about future plans
More information is coming to light for business owners in and near Military Circle Mall. They learned the mall will be torn down at the beginning of next year and they need to leave before then.
City Council to vote on partial street name change to 'Missy Elliott Blvd'
A friend of the Elliott family, Erin Carter, wants to honor and recognize the Portsmouth native music superstar, by changing a portion of McLean Street to the name "Missy Elliott Blvd."
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
“I think that it is crazy”: Bar manager at Legacy Lounge reacts to city manager’s comments
"We are new. We just got here. We are fresh and it is just unfortunate that it happened with us not being here for a long time," Charita Parker said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portsmouth Police locate persons of interest in 2016 homicide
Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple persons of interests in connection to the homicide of Keith Confrod Warren in 2016.
peninsulachronicle.com
Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $9.7 Million
NEWPORT NEWS- An apartment complex in Newport News has recently been sold. S.L. Nusbaum Realty announced that earlier this summer the Colony Square complex located at 60 Colony Road and 52 Colony Square Court was sold for $9,750,000. 53 Colony Square Court, LLC purchased the multi-family property, located on 4.82...
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6
Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Business
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
howafrica.com
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
3 people rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River Monday evening
Three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their jon boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Monday evening, officials told News 3.
13newsnow.com
Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Trial begins for off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter
Edmond Hoyt is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White in Chesapeake, in January 2020.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
Man charged in shooting on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth
33-year-old Antonio Marurice Holley Jr. was arrested on August 6 and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in commission of a felony.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Comments / 0