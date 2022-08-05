ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Comments

Jorge Atkinson
3d ago

How is Westbrook suppose to play his game with all this negative thoughts and comments about him let the man practice and better his game and shot while adjusting himself to the team and his move to LA help the man out to better play.

Reply
7
Mike Marker
3d ago

Westbrook isn't the problem brons ego is you don't pick an Allstars team and expect to win or blame someone else Westbrook had a better season. than LeBron .LeBron lost coz he couldn't get it done just like his first year In miami

Reply
8
Andy Robertson
3d ago

I remember a former secretary of defense saying that you go to war with the army you have not the army you wish you had.

Reply
4
 

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

