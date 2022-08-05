Read on www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
HC School Board seeks public input on Superintendent search
WINTON – The Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) Board of Education has hired the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) to help facilitate its search for the next superintendent of HCPS. To that end, the board is seeking direct input from interested students, parents, other members of the community,...
City Council to vote on partial street name change to 'Missy Elliott Blvd'
A friend of the Elliott family, Erin Carter, wants to honor and recognize the Portsmouth native music superstar, by changing a portion of McLean Street to the name "Missy Elliott Blvd."
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
Emerald Lake Apartments catch fire in Elizabeth City
According to officials, the fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle.
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
13newsnow.com
Driver cited for going almost 100 mph over the speed limit in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story on VSP cracking down on speeders. In a Monday morning Tweet, the Virginia State Police posted a picture of a section of a speeding ticket in which a driver was cited for going nearly 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6
Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
“I think that it is crazy”: Bar manager at Legacy Lounge reacts to city manager’s comments
"We are new. We just got here. We are fresh and it is just unfortunate that it happened with us not being here for a long time," Charita Parker said.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
3 people rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River Monday evening
Three boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their jon boat capsized in the Pasquotank River Monday evening, officials told News 3.
WAVY News 10
3 people displaced, 2 pets die in Chesapeake apartment fire
CHESAPEAKE. Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire at the Kingsbridge Apartments in Great Bridge displaced an adult and two children, and killed two pets Sunday morning. Fire Officials say emergency dispatchers got a call for a fire around 11:02 a.m. after people in the area reported seeing smoke. Crews...
Virginia Business
Amazon opens new Chesapeake facility
640,000-square-foot center has 900 workers already. Last week Amazon.com Inc. opened its new, 640,000-square-foot processing facility in Chesapeake, the global e-tailer’s first cross-dock fulfillment center in Virginia. About 900 of the 1,000 workers that Amazon announced it would be hiring for the facility are already on the job, an...
outerbanksvoice.com
Blanche Moore Sherlock of Elizabeth City, August 6
Blanche Moore Sherlock, age 99, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Blanche was born in Perquimans County, NC on July 16, 1923 to the late Charlie Moore and Ada Dail Moore. Blanche was the wife of the late John Davis Sherlock, Sr. She was a member of the Jewel Dean White Circle, Mount Hermon Home Extension Club, Elizabeth City Rebekah Lodge # 62 and was the oldest member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church. She loved her yard and beautiful flowers, doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and watching TV game shows. Most of all she loved her church, family, and friends.
Elizabeth City Police warns community of Wal-Mart gift card scam
The Elizabeth City Police Department is warning the community of a potential scam going around where citizens are being contacted to purchase Wal-Mart gift cards on behalf of the Police department.
Two men caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth city was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related.
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Trial begins for off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter
Edmond Hoyt is accused of shooting and killing Kelvin White in Chesapeake, in January 2020.
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
