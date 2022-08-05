Blanche Moore Sherlock, age 99, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Blanche was born in Perquimans County, NC on July 16, 1923 to the late Charlie Moore and Ada Dail Moore. Blanche was the wife of the late John Davis Sherlock, Sr. She was a member of the Jewel Dean White Circle, Mount Hermon Home Extension Club, Elizabeth City Rebekah Lodge # 62 and was the oldest member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church. She loved her yard and beautiful flowers, doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and watching TV game shows. Most of all she loved her church, family, and friends.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO