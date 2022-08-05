Trump Says Statute of Limitations Shouldn’t Apply to His Clinton RICO Lawsuit Because He Spent Four Years ‘Immersed’ in the ‘Unrelenting Demands’ of the Presidency

Read on lawandcrime.com
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Steve Bannon Uses ‘Unusual Procedural Posture’ in Last-Ditch Effort to Get Contempt Indictment Thrown Out After Trial
Former White House strategist and top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is trying to get a federal judge to dismiss the government’s contempt of Congress case against him weeks after being convicted by a jury. Following Bannon’s July 22 conviction, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, issued...
Top House Republican McCarthy threatens to investigate search of Trump’s home – live
Kevin McCarthy says he’ll consider creating special committee to investigate FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Nixes Republican Challenge to Mail-In Voting Law Originally Supported by State GOP Lawmakers
The top court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has ruled that a 2019 mail-in voting law that passed with strong Republican support is constitutional, after a challenge brought by a group of GOP lawmakers who initially supported the law. A product of bi-partisan compromise, the legislation at issue, Act 77,...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Travis McMichael, the gunman who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, received another life sentence for a federal hate crime on Monday. He must first serve his state sentence, despite fears that fellow prisoners in Georgia lockup will mete out a “backdoor death penalty.”. Later in the day, his father Gregory McMichael...
Los Angeles Jury Hears of Lawyer’s Alleged Role in Mexican Mafia Jail Extortion Scheme
A lawyer served as a key facilitator for a ruthless Mexican Mafia racketeering conspiracy based in Los Angeles County jails, traveling to prisons up and down the West Coast to pass notes between members while “hunting down” government informants and helping launder money, a prosecutor told a federal jury on Wednesday.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Jim Obergefell, the Man Behind the Landmark SCOTUS Same-Sex Marriage Ruling, Opens Up on Litigation and Senate Bill
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. Before entering the Supreme Court to learn about its ruling for marriage quality, Jim Obergefell — the man behind the watershed decision — saw a sign of his impending victory on his admission slip.
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
Cops Connected to Raid that Killed Breonna Taylor Falsified Paperwork, Conspired to Lie, and Violated Civil Rights Laws: DOJ
A group of four former and current Louisville, Kentucky police officers connected to the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor have been arrested and charged with various federal offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Attorney General Merrick Garland generally categorized the alleged offenses as “civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses” that included the “falsification of a search warrant” that “resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death.”
Former Governor of Puerto Rico Arrested on Bribery Charges After Being Swept into Office Amid Massive Government Corruption Scandal
A former governor of Puerto Rico whose term in office was preceded by the prior governor’s own career-ending corruption scandal has been arrested in connection with campaign finance bribery charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wanda Vázquez Garced, 62, stands accused of conspiracy, federal programs bribery, and...
New York State Man Sentenced After Eight Years of Homophobic and Violent Threats Sent Through the Mail
A septuagenarian New York State man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison over a series of hateful and threatening letters sent to LGBTQ individuals and affiliated business and organizations. Robert Fehring, 74, pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications over a series of activities that occurred...
In Whitmer kidnapping case, lawyers spar over motions before state trial
A Tuesday morning hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court for three men, who prosecutors say were part of a larger plot to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, set the stage for the start of a long-awaited — and potentially long — state trial. The nearly two-hour hearing established some ground rules for the upcoming trial, which is expected to take...
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison for Possessing Small Amount of Hashish Oil
WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced in a Russian court on Thursday to 9 years prison. She faced up to 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors sought nine and a half years of incarceration. The foreign nation has been accused of opportunistically prosecuting the athlete, with the U.S. and Moscow’s turbulent...
