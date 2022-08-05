Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue.
Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck.
A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
