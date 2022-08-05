ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kz3ZM_0h6fjApj00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue.

Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck.

A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages dropped in their yards full of rice and anti-semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Donation helps town of Diggins receive first storm siren

DIGGINS, Mo. – A rural community in the Ozarks is now more prepared for severe weather. While most people are used to hearing a siren go off outside when severe weather is on the way, people in the village of Diggins have never had that. Thanks to the help of a donation, a storm siren […]
DIGGINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut#Grant St#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

Springfield overdose numbers increasing according to Springfield Police Department, Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield police responded to more than 376 overdose calls from January to July. They’ve used Narcan 101 times since January. Candy Radcliff is Higher Ground Recovery Center’s certified alcohol and drug counselor. She says they see an increase in overdoses, a steady increase over the past three years. Something we’ve seen through the pandemic.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Teenager dies in crash in Laclede County, Mo.

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a crash in Laclede County on Monday. Troopers responded to the crash on Eidson Road, a half mile south of State Highway 32, around 10 a.m. Investigators say the driver’s truck traveled off the right side of the road, hit an...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Duenweg Police investigate stabbing

DUENWEG, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. Monday morning reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of Patterson alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, METS ambulance and Duenweg Fire responded. Duenweg Police responded initiating an investigation. Shortly afterward yellow crime scene tape wrapped a residence at 624...
DUENWEG, MO
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City PD increasing community policing

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Police officers in Kimberling City are hoping to get more involved with the community. Through a new program called the “Eye Watch Challenge,” officers will be randomly checking on various businesses and houses. Chief Todd Lemoine said these places might find a blue paper notice on doors. The notice will detail […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy