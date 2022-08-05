Read on thepewterplank.com
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan Dijkhuizen
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech
Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
Bucs QBs Coach Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
Tom Brady just turned 45 years old, yet continues to defy Father Time. Not only is Brady preparing for his 23rd season as an NFL quarterback, his quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen thinks his arm strength has somehow improved. NBC Sports' Peter King hit Tampa Bay last week as part of...
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Minnesota Vikings are playing a dangerous game with Garrett Bradbury
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t unique. They’re preparing for the start of the season like everyone else. Many new faces are
Silly comments by Buccaneers rival show why team struggles
The Saints might always beat the Buccaneers during the regular season right now, but is that truly anything to celebrate at this point?. Tom Brady has not beaten the Saints with the Buccaneers during the regular season. Who cares?. In that same stretch, the Bucs have gone on to win...
What the Miami Dolphins can show at joint practice with Tampa Bay
The Miami Dolphins will have two joint practice sessions this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to impress with their new look offense. Mike McDaniel has shown thus far his offense will not be as vanilla as seen by past Miami Dolphins coordinators and head coaches. Just...
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Preseason Photos
Erin Andrews is ready for the 2022 NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter stayed put this offseason, despite her longtime broadcasting partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, leaving for ESPN. Andrews will still be part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team this fall. She's excited about it.
‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a...
Popculture
Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season
NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
Broncos Player 'Throwing Punches' During Training Camp Saturday
A fight broke out between players during Denver Broncos training camp practice on Saturday. According to multiple reports, third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim threw multiple punches after getting tangled up with offensive guard Zack Johnson. The Broncos selected Agim with a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Through his first...
NFL World Reacts To 'Distressing' Patriots Offense News
The word out of New England isn't great as the Patriots get ready for their preseason opener. That's due in large part to "distressing" news about the offense. Patriots insider Tom Curran called the Patriots' No. 1 offense "distressingly bad" in practice today. He pointed to a litany of difficulties ranging from run stuffs to failed plays contributing to a bad day of practice.
Cut Candidates After Two Weeks of Training Camp
A few names that need to impress before the first round of cuts are made.
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future
NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through
