The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech

Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs QBs Coach Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

Tom Brady just turned 45 years old, yet continues to defy Father Time. Not only is Brady preparing for his 23rd season as an NFL quarterback, his quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen thinks his arm strength has somehow improved. NBC Sports' Peter King hit Tampa Bay last week as part of...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
FanSided

Silly comments by Buccaneers rival show why team struggles

The Saints might always beat the Buccaneers during the regular season right now, but is that truly anything to celebrate at this point?. Tom Brady has not beaten the Saints with the Buccaneers during the regular season. Who cares?. In that same stretch, the Bucs have gone on to win...
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Preseason Photos

Erin Andrews is ready for the 2022 NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter stayed put this offseason, despite her longtime broadcasting partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, leaving for ESPN. Andrews will still be part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL broadcasting team this fall. She's excited about it.
NFL
Popculture

Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season

NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Player 'Throwing Punches' During Training Camp Saturday

A fight broke out between players during Denver Broncos training camp practice on Saturday. According to multiple reports, third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim threw multiple punches after getting tangled up with offensive guard Zack Johnson. The Broncos selected Agim with a third-round pick in the 2020 draft. Through his first...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Distressing' Patriots Offense News

The word out of New England isn't great as the Patriots get ready for their preseason opener. That's due in large part to "distressing" news about the offense. Patriots insider Tom Curran called the Patriots' No. 1 offense "distressingly bad" in practice today. He pointed to a litany of difficulties ranging from run stuffs to failed plays contributing to a bad day of practice.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
FanSided

FanSided

