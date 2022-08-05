ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlfMu_0h6fj1yR00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction.

Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.

Police and prosecutor to share in $5.7 million for crime fighting

“It was really heartwarming when all these people came together and started bidding on my animal that didn’t get grand or anything special,” said Bondoni.

For 17-year-old Bondoni, her donation to the Ohio James Center for Cancer Research is personal. They helped her dad, Michael, when he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Last year was my first year at the fair without my dad. Me and my sister decided that we were going to raise money with a dairy beef feeder to donate,” said Bondoni.

Her sister got $25 a pound for her cow and she got a little less. But this year, she beat their record and raised over $32,000.

After subtracting the funds she spent on raising Elmo, some of the money will also go to a scholarship fund at Alliance Schools in her dad’s name. The rest she’ll hand-deliver to the doctors that helped her family.

“I love to give back to the people that helped me get three and a half more years with my dad,” said Bondoni.

She plans to continue her legacy, but Kaitlyn wasn’t the only one breaking records at the fair. 14-year-old Henry Pitts sold his steer, Teddy, for over $43,000.

He said he’ll put the money towards his education.

“I had no clue how to feel. I turned around and I saw $31 and… I didn’t know how to feel,” said Pitts.

All 1,412 pounds were bought by David Catlett and Mike Conny. Catlett said they’re both from Minerva and he’s watched Pitts grow up and wanted to do something positive for the family.

“He’s a knowledgeable young man that’s on the right path and we’ll get behind that any time we can,” said Catlett.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

Margie Havice Reed Hippely
3d ago

What an uplifting story! Hearing great things about our youth and those who support them brighten my day! Thank you!

Reply
5
Related
weeklyvillager.com

Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull Hosts Annual Antique Tractor Show

Trumbull County – What do you get when you mix Meadow Green, Prairie Gold, and silver together? You get three of the tractors that are under the umbrella of the Agco Corporation. They are also the featured tractors of the 27th annual tractor show of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County. The show grounds are located at 1653 Ridge Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473. This is easy access off of State Route 11, exit 54, King Graves Road, the Air Force Reserve, and Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport exit. Follow the signs to the show. This year’s show will be held on August 19, 20, and 21.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon

From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately -- something you'd expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now -- 119 years later -- the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
SHARON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Columbiana County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
City
Minerva, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbiana County, OH
Government
County
Columbiana County, OH
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WYTV.com

Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Dairy#Auction#Alliance Schools
Farm and Dairy

2022 Carroll County Fair sale

(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger) Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats. Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry. Bid: $54 (record) Weight: 134 pounds. Buyer: All American Scales. Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila. Bid: $10. Weight: 117...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Engineer suggests avoiding part of South Ave. in Boardman during project

The Mahoning County Engineer is recommending that drivers avoid traveling along a portion of South Avenue in Boardman starting Monday. Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin along South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The road will remain open. However, drivers can expect delays according to the Engineer.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy