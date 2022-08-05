ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Xcite Wrestling comes to the Spiedie Fest

By Jim Ehmke, Pat Giblin
DICKINSON ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A great new feature of the Spiedie Fest this year is the partnership with Xcite Wrestling. NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke talks with Xcite Wrestling Owner John Musok and local wrestler ‘Mache’ about the events scheduled for this weekend.

