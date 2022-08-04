Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
After lightning strike near White House kills 2, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Two people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and two more were critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
A lightning strike near the White House killed 3 people and left one more in critical condition
Three people have been pronounced dead since the strike, including an elderly couple from Wisconsin, DC Metropolitan Police told Insider.
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
Third person dies from lightning strike near White House
A third person has succumbed to injuries from the lighting strike at Lafayette Park near the White House on Thursday evening, according to police.
Three people now dead and one critically injured following lightning strike on Thursday outside White House
An elderly couple and an unidentified person who were hospitalized on Thursday after being critically injured by a lightning strike while sight-seeing at Lafayette Square near the White House, have died. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were visiting DC from Janesville, Wisconsin, when lightning struck them near a...
Washington DC lightning strike that killed three offers climate warning
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition.
Over 70 million Americans will swelter under heat alerts while 14 million people face the risk of flooding
From Seattle to Oklahoma City to Boston, scorching high temperatures or torrential rainfall are on tap for much of the US.
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement. About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” the statement said. “When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice.” During more than six hours at the office building, Trump used Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to review the decor — “very plush, beautiful and expensive” — and to suggest the attorney general was squandering time investigating him instead of attending to crime in New York.
New Jersey Woman Who Survived Lightning Strike Speaks Out About Horrifying Experience
Lately, there have been several instances of lightning strikes killing or severely injuring bystanders, including… The post New Jersey Woman Who Survived Lightning Strike Speaks Out About Horrifying Experience appeared first on Outsider.
Doctor calls survivor in DC lightning blast ‘absolute miracle’
The human rights advocate was about to celebrate her 28th birthday with her husband when the unbelievable happened. Now she’s beating the expectations of trauma specialists. "An absolute miracle" is what doctors are calling the lone survivor in last week’s deadly lightning strike that killed three people standing across the street from the White House, the woman's family said.
