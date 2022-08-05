The senior forward led the Lions in scoring last season with 26 goals and 13 assists for 65 points. In his career at Northwest, Finder has 33 goals and 24 assists for 90 points. Finder played for the Lions’ last district champion squad in 2019 and they are 50-27 (.649) in the last three years. Last season, Finder recorded four hat tricks (three goals in one game) and had a six-game stretch of scoring two or more goals per game. “Tyler will be one of the most dangerous attackers in the St. Louis area this year,” Northwest head coach Dave Willis said.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO