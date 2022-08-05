Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
Wilma D. “Deloris” Engemann, 88, St. Louis
Wilma D. “Deloris” Engemann, 88, of St. Louis died Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Engemann was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was very active in the Jefferson County Democratic Club. She enjoyed embroidering blocks for baby quilts, making apple butter, jelly and canning. She loved spending time with her husband crappie fishing. Born June 22, 1934, in St. Mary, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie (Bruckerhoff) Brandel. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Engemann.
Jefferson College sells another ATS-built house
The latest house built by students in Jefferson College’s Area Technical School advanced residential carpentry program has been sold. The Jefferson College Board of Trustees voted 4-0 July 21 to approve the sale of the house at 620 Ray Henry Way in Hillsboro for $295,000. Samuel R. and Bailey...
New mascots to appear together at toy drive, bags tournament in Arnold
A pair of mascots created to promote road-worker awareness will be united for the first time during a toy drive and bags tournament to be held this month in Arnold. The Kait’s Love for Jaxx Foundation is sponsoring the event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC
A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
Fox C-6 to install sensors in secondary school restrooms
The Fox C-6 School District will use sensors to better monitor restrooms in its high schools and middle schools after seeing an increase in students using vaping devices at Seckman High School during the 2021-2022 school year. Board of Education members agreed July 19 to spend $66,961.44 to buy 56...
West Side Senior Expo makes big return after two years off
An enthusiastic crowd of more than 400 turned out for the West Side Senior Expo on July 27 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill. The event was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We lucked out with the weather; it was the one nice day in...
Athlete of the Week (Aug. 8, 2022) -- Tyler Finder, Northwest soccer
The senior forward led the Lions in scoring last season with 26 goals and 13 assists for 65 points. In his career at Northwest, Finder has 33 goals and 24 assists for 90 points. Finder played for the Lions’ last district champion squad in 2019 and they are 50-27 (.649) in the last three years. Last season, Finder recorded four hat tricks (three goals in one game) and had a six-game stretch of scoring two or more goals per game. “Tyler will be one of the most dangerous attackers in the St. Louis area this year,” Northwest head coach Dave Willis said.
Herculaneum man sentenced to five years for assaulting boy
Shawn Michael Fried, 36, of Herculaneum has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young boy. Fried pleaded guilty to hitting the boy, who was younger than 9, and forcing him to clean a toilet with his tongue, according to court records. The abuse occurred in July...
Driving for success: Eureka junior takes rare break after summer season
Bailey Boulay visited the Lake of the Ozarks last week with a few friends. It was a welcome break for the Eureka High basketball standout who played in three national tournaments this summer for the Napheesa Collier Elite team. Collier is a forward for the Minnesota Lynx of the Women’s National Basketball Association and sponsors the team that features some of the most talented prep players in the St. Louis area. Her connection to St. Louis is through her husband, Alex Bazell, an NBA/WNBA skills coach who graduated from St. Charles West.
Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession
Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
Pevely Police allegedly catch juvenile breaking into car
Pevely Police arrested a juvenile they found inside a car he reportedly was rummaging through after breaking into it. Nothing appeared stolen from the vehicle, Chief Mark Glenn reported. He said the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Main Street. “Officers responded to...
Byrnes Mill Police to get new dash cameras, body cameras
The Byrnes Mill Police Department soon will have four new body cameras and two car dashboard cameras. It will be the first time the department has had dash cameras. However, it already had eight body cameras for its 10 full-time officers and one part-time officer, Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said.
