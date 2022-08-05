ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue's Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton Help USA East Coast in Win Over San Julia All-Stars

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Purdue guards Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton played in their first game with the USA East Coast roster alongside several other college basketball athletes. The team earned an 82-65 victory on Friday evening against the San Julia All-Stars.

Newman, who saw 13 minutes of playing time, notched all 12 of his points during the first half of the contest. He was second on the team in total scoring. The Boilermakers' rising junior also recorded two rebounds and two steals.

Morton saw 15 minutes of time on the floor, and he registered three points, four rebounds, and three assists while also coming away with one steal.

The USA East Coast roster was led by Colorado guard KJ Simpson, who scored a team-high 13 points. He and Newman were among the four players on the team to finish the game with double-digit scoring.

The team is scheduled to play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET following a tour of the FC Barcelona Stadium, Spotify Camp Nou, in the morning.

2022 USA East Coast Team Barcelona Roster

  • No. 0: Benny Williams, Foward, Syracuse
  • No. 1: Jaylen Banks, Guard, Duke
  • No. 2: Ethan Morton, Guard, Purdue
  • No. 3: KJ Simpson, Guard, Colorado
  • No. 4: Cinque Stephens, Guard, NYU
  • No. 5: Brandon Newman, Guard, Purdue
  • No. 7: John Hugley IV, Forward, Pittsburgh
  • No. 9: Logan Alters, Guard, California
  • No. 11: Alyn Breed, Guard, Providence
  • No. 12: Jaden Bobbett, Guard, Middelberry College
  • No. 14: Shamir Bogues, Guard, Tarleton State
  • No. 15: Jarrett Hensley, Forward, Cincinnati
  • No. 22: JR Konieczny, Guard, Notre Dame
  • No. 33: Rafael Castro, Forward, Providence

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

  • Dra Gibbs Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue: Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he is decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023. CLICK HERE
  • Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs With Turkish Team: Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. CLICK HERE
  • 5-Star Xavier Booker Commits to Michigan State Over Purdue, Others: Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. CLICK HERE

