Former SU professor who fled country to serve prison time: ‘Justice sometimes turns very slowly’

theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
wbrz.com
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer Monday
BATON ROUGE - There will likely be little sleep tonight for the families of two murder victims who will be anxiously anticipating what the parole board will do Monday with the man who killed their loved ones. David Chenevert was convicted, and admitted to, the grisly murders of Evelyn McIntyre...
iheart.com
Parole Granted To Baton Rouge Double Murderer After Over 40 Years
A Baton Rouge double murderer is getting parole after over four decades behind bars. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles approved David Chenevert's release today in a 2-1 vote. He admitted to stabbing Michael Brown and Evelyn McIntyre to death in 1979 in exchange for a life sentence without...
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
WAFB.com
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of...
Judge revokes bond of mom arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has revoked the bond of a mother accused in the overdose death of her 2-year-old child, according to officials. Whitney Ard, 28, pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges during the bond hearing at the 19th Judicial Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
postsouth.com
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Former Southern University professor sentenced two years for fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A judge sentenced a 70-year-old former Southern University professor to two years in prison for fraud and money laundering Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Parviz Sharifrazi of Baton Rouge’s sentencing is a result of...
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
Shooting in Opelousas, one injured
An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.
brproud.com
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old unresponsive in hotel, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old father was arrested by police after his injured two-year-old son died after allegedly being left unconscious in a local hotel. Police documents said officers were called to Ochsner Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 7 before 8 p.m. regarding a child who was “severely” beaten. The child, Kyland King, was brought to the hospital by his father, Anderson King, Jr., 25, of Baton Rouge, where medical staff attempted to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, police said.
theadvocate.com
Dad arrested in 2-year-old's death at Baton Rouge motel plagued by crime, other problems
Police arrested a man for cruelty to a child in the death of his 2-year-old son, who suffered fatal injuries over the weekend at a Baton Rouge budget motel plagued by a drumbeat of crime and safety incidents, according to officials. Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a count of...
brproud.com
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
wbrz.com
Police: Abusive father booked for murder after toddler died in hospital
BATON ROUGE - A man spent weeks beating his 2-year-old son with a belt and did nothing to address an apparent head injury in the days leading up to the toddler's death, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anderson King, 25, was arrested Monday and initially booked...
WOWK
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police upgraded the charge for Anderson King, 25, to first-degree murder Tuesday morning following the death of a 2-year-old. The father of the toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows.
brproud.com
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was...
brproud.com
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
