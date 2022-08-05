ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
ncwc.edu

NCWU’s Goldsboro Campus Relocates to Wayne Community College

On Monday, August 8, leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) and Wayne Community College (WCC) met at the Wayne Learning Center Atrium in Goldsboro to sign an Enhanced Institutional Partnership. The two schools have had a partnership agreement in place since 2017, allowing WCC students a seamless transfer to continue their education at NC Wesleyan following completion of their two-year degree at WCC.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Northampton County, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Thelma L. Elliott

WINTERVILLE – Thelma Louise Lowe Elliott, age 81, formerly of Rich Square, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elliott was born on January 2, 1941 to Jessie Lowe, Sr. and Daisy Boone Lowe in Northampton County, NC. Thelma worked in quality control for Mylecraft in Rich Square for over 40 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of Grace Baptist Church in Rich Square, NC. She loved her Lord and her church family and was faithfully dedicated to both for as long as her health allowed her to be. Thelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
RICH SQUARE, NC
WITN

Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

