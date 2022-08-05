Read on www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
'Stuff the Bus' event taking place in Greenville to help needy students
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Lots of families are making budget sacrifices due to inflation. Now, with school starting later this month, parents are relying more on school drives just to get the supplies their children need for their education. Some parents said they are stressed about this school year,...
NCWU’s Goldsboro Campus Relocates to Wayne Community College
On Monday, August 8, leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) and Wayne Community College (WCC) met at the Wayne Learning Center Atrium in Goldsboro to sign an Enhanced Institutional Partnership. The two schools have had a partnership agreement in place since 2017, allowing WCC students a seamless transfer to continue their education at NC Wesleyan following completion of their two-year degree at WCC.
Feds seek 8-year prison term for former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, Aug. 4, prosecutors say former Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to […]
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Hackers took over an animal rescue's Facebook page. 5 On Your Side helped regain control.
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A local nonprofit's Facebook page was hacked and it put the animal rescue's program at risk. But, 5 On Your Side was able to reach out to Facebook, who said they would help the animal rescue regain control of their page. Friends of Rocky Mount...
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
Mercedes and $8,000 among items seized; 2 felons busted in drug raid in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and $8,000 in cash were among items seized when deputies in Halifax County busted two felons for selling drugs in a raid Friday, officials said. A search warrant was executed very early Friday at a house in the 1500 block...
Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
Thelma L. Elliott
WINTERVILLE – Thelma Louise Lowe Elliott, age 81, formerly of Rich Square, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elliott was born on January 2, 1941 to Jessie Lowe, Sr. and Daisy Boone Lowe in Northampton County, NC. Thelma worked in quality control for Mylecraft in Rich Square for over 40 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of Grace Baptist Church in Rich Square, NC. She loved her Lord and her church family and was faithfully dedicated to both for as long as her health allowed her to be. Thelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
