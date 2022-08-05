WINTERVILLE – Thelma Louise Lowe Elliott, age 81, formerly of Rich Square, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Elliott was born on January 2, 1941 to Jessie Lowe, Sr. and Daisy Boone Lowe in Northampton County, NC. Thelma worked in quality control for Mylecraft in Rich Square for over 40 years before retiring. She was a long-standing member of Grace Baptist Church in Rich Square, NC. She loved her Lord and her church family and was faithfully dedicated to both for as long as her health allowed her to be. Thelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

RICH SQUARE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO