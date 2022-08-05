ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Society
Pennsylvania Health
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be “catastrophic” in the short term.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
phl17.com

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...

