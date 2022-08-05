Read on www.thevalleyadvantage.com
WGAL
Some Pennsylvania psychologists want to be allowed to prescribe medication
There is a shortage of mental health professionals across the country, and some psychologists said they can help ease that burden if they're given the power to write prescriptions. Jennifer Collins is a clinical psychologist, a type of mental health provider that far outnumbers the psychiatrists in Pennsylvania. "It's definitely...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
Health experts concerned for outdoor workers as temperatures soar in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. — Blistering heat is causing local doctors to be concerned about roofers and other outdoor workers. Dr. Anthony Guarracino from UPMC said that heat illness and exhaustion can creep up on people unknowingly. “You're outside, you feel good, you're doing your normal activities and you don’t realize...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: ‘Massive Investment’ in Education Means Better Future for All Pennsylvanians
Governor Tom Wolf joined students, educators and elected officials in the Erie School District to celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “I promised the people of Pennsylvania that I would make education and the future of our children a priority...
No more free lunches. Centre County schools urge parents to sign up for free and reduced meals
Districts are recommending eligible families sign up for subsidized lunches before school starts in late August. Here’s how to sign up.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Farmers Band Together for Broadband Expansion
(TNS) — Like many fellow Somerset County farmers, Larry Cogan was thrilled to hear the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $65 billion in funds to improve broadband reliability across rural America. Cogan is forced to rely on the only Internet available on his Jenner Township farm — a...
fox29.com
Back to School: Teachers' Teammates providing school supplies for teachers at Pennsylvania warehouse
Teachers' Teammates, a local nonprofit organization, has launched a new program allowing teachers to get school supplies for the school year for a discounted price. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick takes a look inside the warehouse.
wdiy.org
Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts
Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money. Read the full...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
Penn
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be “catastrophic” in the short term.
Older Pennsylvanians have paid enough in taxes. Help them stay solvent with this plan. | Letter
May I suggest that the state Legislature realign a small portion of the casino table-game taxes to be utilized to offset the minimum income for older Pennsylvanians as follows:. Home owners upon attaining 70 years of age see their property/school/income taxes reduced by 25%, and upon celebrating each 5 additional...
phl17.com
Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
How Pennsylvania’s new minimum wage regulations will impact workers
“This change could make a difference, but those folks need a bump up, too, in other ways.”
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
erienewsnow.com
New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire departments in Western Pennsylvania warning people about scam involving T-shirt sales
Volunteer fire departments across the region, including at one in Allegheny Township, are alerting people about a scam involving the sale of T-shirts to raise money to support their operations. Markle Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday asking people to be wary of the solicitation...
