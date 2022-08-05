Dan Issel calls for Mike Pratt banner at Rupp Arena

Read on 247sports.com
Justin Powell receives waiver from NCAA to play at Washington State
Former Tennessee guard Justin Powell has reportedly received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately at Washington State. Powell was the fifth Tennessee player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when he did so in April 27. He followed freshman power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, senior guard Victor Bailey, freshman center Handje Tamba and freshman wing Quentin Diboundje.
Kentucky Basketball's flood relief telethon made the TODAY Show
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Basketball team, in partnership with the Red Cross and Joe and Kelly Craft, raised over $3 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. That good deed did not go unnoticed. The flood relief telethon got a shoutout from Willie Geist on the “Highs and Lows of the Week” segment on Sunday TODAY this morning.
Kentucky Basketball stopped practice due to a leak in the roof
Welp, John Calipari has more evidence for his case for a new Kentucky Basketball practice facility. According to Darryl Whiten, the head coach at Frederick Community College in Maryland and a former teammate of John Calipari, Saturday’s practice at the Joe Craft Center was cut short due to a leaky roof.
Michigan basketball: Tarris Reed learning from 'one of the best' in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan basketball team welcomed a five-man freshman class for the 2022-23 season that is headlined by Tarris Reed. The center from St. Louis finished as the highest-ranked signee in the Wolverines’ class and was considered the 35th-best prospect in the country. Along with...
ESPN releases updated Way Too Early Top 25 for college basketball
The summer is nearing its end with college football season rapidly approaching. But it’s never too early to take a look at college basketball season, either. Recently, ESPN released an updated Way Too Early Top 25 for the upcoming college basketball season, and there are some changes throughout the rankings.
Five SEC players most likely to win the Heisman in 2022
The SEC has won the last three Heisman trophies, and it is reasonable to believe that the award will be coming south for the winter yet again in 2022. From returning winner Bryce Young to dark horse Jaxson Dart, the award is anyone’s for the taking. The Crimson Tide...
NFL・
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC
Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
NFL・
Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort
On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Trent Noah re-enrolls at Harlan County
Officials with Harlan County High School confirmed Trent Noah has re-enrolled at the school. In early June, North Laurel Head Coach Nate Valentine confirmed Noah enrolled at North Laurel High School. Officials say Noah will now play his Junior season at Harlan County. The Black Bear sharpshooter led his team...
ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Louisville for 2022
Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly, and anonymously, think about the Cardinals heading into the 2022 season.
