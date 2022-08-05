Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood

Read on mynewsla.com
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in a parking lot of the Downey Landing shopping center, and a police investigation continues Tuesday in identifying a suspect. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson...
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified
A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
Anne Heche Reported in Critical Condition; Police Await Bloodwork in DUI Probe
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
Windsor Hills crash: Tears flow from suspect's eyes during first court appearance
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
Man Gets 2 Years in Deadly Hit and Run
A 26-year-old Bellflower man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for a hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter that killed two men in Santa Ana. Damian Chavez was racing with another driver whose car slammed into a tree in the 3200 block of South Bear Street about 9:15 p.m. on April 20, 2019. The car burst into flames and the victims, 39-year-old Jerman Marquez and 29-year-old Richard Inda, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Charged with Double Fatal Crash in Irvine
A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
Grand jury opens criminal probe of LASD handling of inmate-deputy altercation
A Los Angeles County criminal grand jury has opened an investigation into the sheriff’s department’s handling of an altercation in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes.
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed outside LA Fitness in Downey
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Central City
A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
Police Await Results of Blood Work on Anne Heche Following Crash into House
