Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood

A 20-year-old Irvine man appeared in court Monday on two murder charges in connection with a drug-fueled fiery crash that killed a couple in Irvine. Jack Frederick Varga Nagl was charged Wednesday with the two counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon — metal knuckles, all felonies, as well as three counts of battery and one count each of vandalism and damaging a wireless device to prevent calling police, all misdemeanors, according to court records.

15 HOURS AGO