Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine

Police say they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman who was found stabbed in Canoga Park early Sunday morning.Oscar Valenzuela, 40, of Sunland, was arrested on the southbound 5 Freeway near Dana Point after having run out of gas on Sunday night. He was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers, who had knowledge about incident, according to the LAPD.Valenzuela was identified by the LAPD as the sole suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Elisa Lopez. She was found with multiple stab wounds in the 6900 block of Canoga Avenue Sunday morning and pronounced dead at the scene, and it was unclear if she had been stabbed inside or outside her vehicle. Witnesses told investigators that her assailant drove away from the area in her vehicle, a green 2003 Ford Expedition.The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.Valenzuela has been booked on suspicion of murder, and is being held on $2 million bail. A court date was not scheduled as of Monday morning.Anyone with more information about the stabbing can contact LAPD homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO