Walking into your local showroom and buying a fully autonomous vehicle remains a distant prospect in 2022. Yes, automakers continue to build cars with detachable steering wheels and the like, but the red tape to getting many of these vehicles approved and on the road remains formidable. Currently, most vehicles go no further than Level 2 autonomy, and while a few like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class have launched with Level 3 capabilities, it seems that not many will follow. Instead, a more likely scenario is that cars will leap from Level 2 to Level 4, according to several executives in the industry. This is because Level 3 poses a unique set of challenges that are enormously difficult to overcome, but what are they?

