This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
Bugatti's Iconic W16 Will Go Down As An Icon Of Combustion
When the McLaren F1 achieved its record-breaking top speed of 240.1 mph, many believed the automotive world had reached the physical limits of what was possible. But the late Dr. Ferdinand Piech was determined to prove everyone wrong and create something better. What started as a sketch on an envelope transformed into one of the world's greatest engines, the 8.0-liter, quad-turbo, W16 motor.
Land Rover Admits The Discovery Needs A Major Makeover
Discovery could become its own sub-brand, like Defender. The Defender has been a smash hit for UK automaker Land Rover, and with a new long-wheelbase Defender 130 model on the way and a new three-row Range Rover, it seems like there are fewer reasons ever to buy its other family SUV, the Discovery.
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Real Reason Aaron Paul's Car In Need For Speed Is Banned In The US
Aaron Paul got behind the wheel of some fast vehicles in "Need For Speed," but speed isn't the only reason his race-winning hypercar was banned from driving on U.S. soil. In the film, Paul's character Tobey had many crazy chases and death-defying close calls driving a Shelby GT500. However, the car that actually put him on his path to redemption — as well as the one that granted him his sweet victory in the film's culmination — was the Koenigsegg Agera. Now, Koenigseggs are known for taking multiple spots when it comes to the most expensive cars ever produced, and the Agera is no different.
Automakers May Jump From Level 2 To Level 4 Autonomy
Walking into your local showroom and buying a fully autonomous vehicle remains a distant prospect in 2022. Yes, automakers continue to build cars with detachable steering wheels and the like, but the red tape to getting many of these vehicles approved and on the road remains formidable. Currently, most vehicles go no further than Level 2 autonomy, and while a few like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class have launched with Level 3 capabilities, it seems that not many will follow. Instead, a more likely scenario is that cars will leap from Level 2 to Level 4, according to several executives in the industry. This is because Level 3 poses a unique set of challenges that are enormously difficult to overcome, but what are they?
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
2023 Ford Ranger Drag Races Itself In Four-Cylinder Vs V6 Duel
In case you didn't know, a new Ford Ranger has already been sold in various countries sans the US. Now using a modified version of the T6 platform, the new-generation midsize pickup truck has been given various updates, including the addition of a new V6 Power Stroke turbodiesel engine. driven...
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
Ferrari Recalls Every Car Since 2005, Cybertruck Won't Be Cheap, Polestar 3 Details Leaked: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to both a new week and a new edition of our automotive news recap, Cold Start. Since our last roundup on Friday, we've learned that there will be a faster version of the Audi RS6 soon. We've also discovered that the Subaru Outback is the only midsize car to pass a new IIHS safety test and the first Rimac Nevera customer car has been delivered as McLaren starts modifying the classic SLR for its richest customers.
New BMW M2 Coming With All-Wheel Drive
The smallest BMW M model in the range offered by the German automaker, the BMW M2, might be on the receiving end of the all-wheel-drive treatment if recently discovered documents prove to be true. There's been a hot debate about whether BMW, and its M division, is really the enthusiast...
This Cube Used to Be a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500
In the mid-70s, collector Peter DeSilva found a 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 lying forgotten in a junkyard. Most collectors who find the remnants of the most powerful of the Shelby Mustangs would begin building a new GT500 around the shell, but DeSilva intentionally sent it to a crusher instead. He...
Carmakers Told To Fix Big SUV's Front Blind Spot After Shocking Experiment
The perceived safety of driving a tall SUV like a Cadillac Escalade or Chevrolet Tahoe is understandable. But despite being taller and heavier than a sedan, not all SUVs are equally safe in every crash-test scenario. More worryingly, SUVs pose a greater risk to pedestrians because of their tall bodies and massive blind spots. Research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) from earlier this year determined that SUVs are a bigger hazard for pedestrians when cornering, and now a prominent US Senator has questioned safety authorities in the country after a shocking investigation by a News4 I-Team in Virginia demonstrated just how bad modern SUV blind-spot zones are.
$250,000 Ram TRX 6×6 Warlord Epicly Fails to Clear Massive Jump
The Apocalypse Warlord might be tough, but it's a heavy sucker, not meant for ramping. The post $250,000 Ram TRX 6×6 Warlord Epicly Fails to Clear Massive Jump appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Mercedes Infotainment Will Be Powered By Mobile Game Software
Mercedes partnered with Unity Technology on the Vision EQXX's infotainment. MB.OS will be available from 2024 as a replacement for MBUX. Enhanced visuals, augmented reality, and "digital butlers" will become part of the in-car experience. Cars are, now more than ever, an extension of our homes and mobile devices. Much...
