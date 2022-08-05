Read on www.cbs3duluth.com
WTIP
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
perfectduluthday.com
The Minnesota Woolen Company Story
The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
cbs3duluth.com
Sunshine shines on with a warm Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine then chances are you will enjoy today! Temperatures are today a tad warmer climbing into the low and mid-80s across the Northland, with mostly sunny skies overhead. You may notice it feels a tad humid with dewpoints in the upper 50s and 60s, which is noticeable. Tonight, lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.
cbs3duluth.com
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
cbs3duluth.com
Dry spell likely to hold onto the Northland through Thursday
A big cell of high air pressure will claim our sky as its own for the next several days. It should be dry, mild and sunny from now until Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t come around until Friday night but that in turn could stick around for several days. Temperatures this week won’t stray too far above or below normal.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Superior, Koochiching/Itasca Counties, Ironwood
Superior, WI- A local technical college is joining the Move to Manufacturing. Northwood Tech is joining a host of partners to participate in the new program. Move to Manufacturing will provide training to people in the region that want to go into the fast-growing field. There is an 8-hour online class followed by 20 hours of hands-on skills workshop training. The training is free and prepares participants for entry-level employment with several local companies.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
boreal.org
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
FOX 21 Online
Billings Park Days Returns for 8th Year
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday was the second day of the 8th annual Billings Park Days, a celebration of this Superior neighborhood. The two day festival is all about getting the community together in a family-friendly fashion. After Friday’s car show and fireworks, Saturday’s activities featured a kid’s carnival, dog show, and kid’s demo derby.
boreal.org
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
cbs3duluth.com
Northlanders gather to learn how to save monarch butterflies
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Butterfly enthusiasts gathered in Duluth Saturday to learn what they can do to help the monarch population grow. According to leaders with Duluth Monarch Buddies, the butterflies are becoming endangered due to a variety of reasons including habitat loss. The Monarch Buddies gave a...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
