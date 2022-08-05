ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Successful rescue on the Box Camp Trail

By Anne Simmons
 3 days ago
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue recently aided two lost hikers on the Box Camp Trail.

With the help of Southern Arizona Rescue Association , a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dating back to 1958, assisted the PCSD to locate and get liquids to the dehydrated hikers.

Image: PCSD Search and Rescue

Box Canyon Trail is part of the Coronado National Forest, and extends across the Santa Catalinas, including onto Mt. Lemmon and into the Sabino Basin.

Remember, if hiking during the summer:

  • Follow good hiking safety practices
  • Maintain proper social distancing
  • Be aware of your surroundings- humans aren’t the only ones enjoying the weather
  • Know your limits
  • When you are halfway finished with your water supply, turn around

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

