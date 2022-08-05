ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnie Minoso’s family has many emotions during his Hall of Fame induction

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7mc7_0h6fgyzQ00

CHICAGO – It was as perfect of a day as anyone could have asked for the occaion, with the summer sunshine glowing over the spectators watching history being made on the stage in Cooperstown, New York.

It was a dream moment for Charlie Rice-Minoso to see this moment on July 24th, where his father would officially become part of baseball immortality.

“I’d almost say overwhelming,” said the son of Minnie Minoso on the day of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. “The magnitude of the moment was not lost on our family.”

This was something that was years in the making and petitioning by the family of “Mr. White Sox” and “The Cuban Comet,” who was a trailblazing and franchise-altering player for Chicago’s American League baseball team.

The first black Latino player in Major League Baseball history, he was a nine-time All-Star (7 MLB, 2 Negro Leagues), three-time Gold Glove winner, and three-time American League steals leader during his career that included time in Chicago, Cleveland, and St. Louis.

His number 9 was retired by the White Sox, a franchise in which he served as an ambassador through the years. This past winter, he was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Golden Era Days Committee and then inducted seven months later.

“It was such a beautiful display of black excellence, of the Latin community,” said Charlie of the ceremony, but of course, there was someone missing.

That was Minnie himself, who didn’t live long enough to see his crowning achievement in the game of baseball. Minoso died on March 1, 2015, six-and-a-half years before his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame and over seven before his induction ceremony.

“Very, very bittersweet because no one would have enjoyed all of the festivities more than our dad would have,” said Charlie.

Along with Minnie not being present at the ceremony, his son and Charlie’s brother, Orestes Arrieta Miñoso Jr., wasn’t there either. He passed away at the age of 69 in March due to ALS, which added to the bittersweet feeling that the family had during their weekend in Cooperstown.

“To have experienced that without my dad was a heartbreak, but for us to have lost our brother, especially so close to the induction, that was devastating, it was cruel,” said Minoso. “The only one who would have enjoyed that weekend more (than Minnie) would have been my brother.”

Yet the family carried on with the ceremonies while keeping both Minnie and Orestes Jr. in their thoughts. Sharon Rice-Minoso, Minnie’s wife, gave the speech to the crowd at the induction ceremony in Cooperstown.

Six days later, the Hall of Famer was honored once again with a ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 30th before the White Sox game with the Athletics.

Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada were part of the pregame festivities that capped off the week of honors for Minoso that included a wide array of emotions. Yet it was special, and perhaps fitting, to finish them up at a place that meant so much to Minnie in his life.

“Mr. White Sox loved the City of Chicago,” said Minoso. “He was just so full of love.”

Larry Hawley had more on a special week for the Minoso family from WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.

