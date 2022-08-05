ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzlaP_0h6fgXLv00

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV.

According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.

“The vehicle was heading east on Preston Way at a high rate of speed, entered the T intersection at Preston Way and Walgrove Ave, ran off the road and collided with the residence in the 1700 block of Walgrove,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Deadline.

Heche hasn’t been officially identified by authorities and representatives for the actor have not released a statement.

Video obtained by KCBS shows security footage of a blue Mini Cooper owned by Heche speeding down a residential street before the crash.

Images from KTTV appear to show Heche taken away in an ambulance.

The driver suffered burns and was taken to the hospital where she is reportedly in critical condition, according to CNN. Over 59 firefighters fought the resulting house fire, according to KTTV.

The homeowner, who was in the backyard at the time of the crash, was not injured, according to KNBC.

Video from KCBS showed the car being removed from the property by a tow truck following the accident.

Heche is known for her roles in multiple TV shows, soap operas and movies including “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards for her role on “Another World.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon

One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WDBO

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kttv#Kcbs Tv#Fox#Reporte
Canyon News

Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities

WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]

AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
AZUSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Canyon News

Car Plows Into Home, Erupts Into Flames

SANTA MONICA—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 12:01 p.m. officials responded to a call after a vehicle plowed through a home at 1766 Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista. The car erupted into flames causing a structure fire. An LAFD spokesperson described the home as being a two-story, 738-square-foot home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

DALLAS — (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Disabled woman reported missing in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Shanell Jonae Wynne was last seen Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according...
COMPTON, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy