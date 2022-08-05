Work begins on bridge rehabilitation project in Glacier

Read on nbcmontana.com
Trails around Missoula closed this week for maintenance
Trail maintenance is a priority for Missoula Parks and Recreation due to the huge amount of use trails receive in the Garden City. “An early fall warm day when the university is in session, the use of the Milwaukee Trail is going to be about the same as what you would see on Fifth and Sixth Streets for vehicles,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation senior landscape architect Nathan McLeod.
Safety Improvements Planned for US 93 Between Lolo and Florence
Anyone who drives on U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence knows how unpredictable and dangerous the trip can be with drivers entering and leaving the highway and the high speeds that have led to many accidents and fatalities. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the research firm of...
Major road construction starts Monday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major road construction is to start Monday, west of Reserve in Missoula, and will last for several months. Crews are working on infrastructure and streets for the several new neighborhoods, businesses and streets going into the Mullan area. Starting today, the Montana Department of Transportation will...
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
Elmo 2 Fire burns 21,327 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County grew a little on Sunday, as the fire reached 21,327 acres, infrared flight data shows. This was an increase of 129 acres compared to its previous size at 21,198 acres on Saturday. The Lake County Sheriff's...
Missoula City Council approves deal for Bridge Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council approved a deal for BlueLine Development to take over property management at Missoula's Bridge Apartments in a meeting on Monday night. The agreement contains an exclusive five-year development option that allows BlueLine to decide whether they want to redevelop the property, which...
Firefighters, helicopter extinguish side-by-side fire in Wallace Creek area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Five volunteers from Clinton Rural Fire responded to the report of a fully engulfed side-by-side in the Wallace Creek area on Sunday afternoon. The Montana DNRC flew a helicopter in and Missoula Rural Fire also hurried in with mutual aid. The firefighters confirmed 30 foot flames,...
Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
Missoula City Council to consider proposal to bring fiber internet to 35,000 residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Madison, Wisconsin-based company says some of the fastest and most reliable internet speeds are coming to Missoula and Lolo. Tonight, the Missoula City Council is taking up a proposal for TDS Telecommunications to construct a new, all-fiber network. TDS says will till connect more than...
Hot temperatures for the next few days, thunderstorms chances
With high pressure in control, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across western Montana. A few spots will be in the low 100s, such as Missoula- testing a record high on Tuesday (99). Tuesday will be breezy across northwest Montana. Starting Wednesday, chances for afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be on...
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Motorcyclist dies after collision with bear on Swan Highway
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol confirms that one man is dead after colliding with a bear. According to the crash report, a motorcycle was southbound on the Swan Highway Monday morning, when a bear came onto Highway 83 at mile marker 53. The motorcylist was unable to...
School board to consider pay raises in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board will consider a proposal on Tuesday to raise pay for some employees. The proposal would increase pay for most substitutes up to $14.50/hour. The agenda says permanent building substitutes would make $15.50 an hour. On-call security pay would increase to...
UPDATE: Crash on Missoula's North Reserve Street cleared
The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street has been cleared.
Missoula City Council approves cannabis business licensing ordinance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to use fans and filters to cut down on nuisance...
montanarightnow.com
Community involvement in the Elmo fire
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit gets underway in Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit gets underway in Butte on Monday. Each year, the Jeremy Bullock Foundation, the University of Montana, and Montana's Office of Public Instruction works to end violence in schools. The statewide summit brings together educators, school nurses, law enforcement, mental health...
montanaoutdoor.com
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing
18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
Missoula Symphony to host annual concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will host the annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday. The event is partnering with the Missoula Food Bank to collect nonperishable donations and reach their goal of raising 2,000 pounds of food. Admission to the concert is free to the public,...
