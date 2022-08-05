ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Tim Beckham
Person
Byron Buxton
Yardbarker

Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released

Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Sunday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gonzalez will handle shortstop duties after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Gonzalez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton in Twins' Saturday lineup

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Buxton for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Max Kepler (toe) activated, in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Kepler for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat

Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy