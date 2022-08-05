Read on www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli erupts on umpires after overturned play in loss to Blue Jays
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was furious with the officiating crew that oversaw their 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon. Baldelli was ejected in the top of the 10th after erupting after the umpires said that Twins catcher Gary Sanchez blocked the plate during a play at home that eventually gave the Blue Jays the win.
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
Minnesota Vikings are playing a dangerous game with Garrett Bradbury
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t unique. They’re preparing for the start of the season like everyone else. Many new faces are
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Sunday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gonzalez will handle shortstop duties after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Gonzalez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Byron Buxton in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Buxton for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
numberfire.com
Max Kepler (toe) activated, in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Kepler for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
NBC Sports
Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat
Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
Comments / 0