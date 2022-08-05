Missoula nears final budget as departments finalize requests

Read on nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council approves deal for Bridge Apartments
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council approved a deal for BlueLine Development to take over property management at Missoula's Bridge Apartments in a meeting on Monday night. The agreement contains an exclusive five-year development option that allows BlueLine to decide whether they want to redevelop the property, which...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council approves cannabis business licensing ordinance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council approved a new type of business license for cannabis. The ordinance will allow the city to track businesses and implement building code changes. It also contains air quality regulations for manufacturing, requiring businesses to use fans and filters to cut down on nuisance...
NBCMontana
School board to consider pay raises in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board will consider a proposal on Tuesday to raise pay for some employees. The proposal would increase pay for most substitutes up to $14.50/hour. The agenda says permanent building substitutes would make $15.50 an hour. On-call security pay would increase to...
NBCMontana
Asbestos screening available in Missoula Tuesday and Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will screen people in Missoula on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mobile clinic will be set up at the Hilton Garden Inn on Reserve. Officials say it's often hard for people who qualify for benefits to make it to Libby, so...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to consider proposal to bring fiber internet to 35,000 residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Madison, Wisconsin-based company says some of the fastest and most reliable internet speeds are coming to Missoula and Lolo. Tonight, the Missoula City Council is taking up a proposal for TDS Telecommunications to construct a new, all-fiber network. TDS says will till connect more than...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
NBCMontana
Trails around Missoula closed this week for maintenance
Trail maintenance is a priority for Missoula Parks and Recreation due to the huge amount of use trails receive in the Garden City. “An early fall warm day when the university is in session, the use of the Milwaukee Trail is going to be about the same as what you would see on Fifth and Sixth Streets for vehicles,” said Missoula Parks and Recreation senior landscape architect Nathan McLeod.
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Major road construction starts Monday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Major road construction is to start Monday, west of Reserve in Missoula, and will last for several months. Crews are working on infrastructure and streets for the several new neighborhoods, businesses and streets going into the Mullan area. Starting today, the Montana Department of Transportation will...
Safety Improvements Planned for US 93 Between Lolo and Florence
Anyone who drives on U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence knows how unpredictable and dangerous the trip can be with drivers entering and leaving the highway and the high speeds that have led to many accidents and fatalities. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the research firm of...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire burns 21,327 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County grew a little on Sunday, as the fire reached 21,327 acres, infrared flight data shows. This was an increase of 129 acres compared to its previous size at 21,198 acres on Saturday. The Lake County Sheriff's...
NBCMontana
SKC brings back 2 workforce certifications
MISSOULA, Mont. — Salish Kootenai College is bringing back two workforce certifications, building trades and automotive repair. The college is now accepting applications. Space is limited, and the two programs don't qualify for SKC financial assistance. The building trades program has some assistance through the Confederated Salish and Kootenai...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
NBCMontana
Highlands College to offer film production training
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech announced new rapid training courses for film production, allowing those in the Mining City to access local jobs. The courses will provide film and media skills and get interested Montanans "set ready" for work on film productions coming to Butte. The courses are a...
Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair
Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
NBCMontana
Missoula Symphony to host annual concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will host the annual Symphony in the Park this Sunday. The event is partnering with the Missoula Food Bank to collect nonperishable donations and reach their goal of raising 2,000 pounds of food. Admission to the concert is free to the public,...
montanarightnow.com
Community involvement in the Elmo fire
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
mtpr.org
Montana food pantries grapple with demand increases and a bumpy economy
Colorful cans and boxes of food lined the shelves of the Arlee Community Development Corporation food pantry on a recent summer morning. Pantry workers, including program manager Donna Mollica, had stocked the day before, in preparation for a new week of distribution. Though the shelves were full that morning, these...
UPDATE: Crash on Missoula's North Reserve Street cleared
The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street has been cleared.
