Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Las Vegas Strip

Read on news3lv.com
Cordia Swanson
3d ago
Are there going to be any rules and regulations so that the strip can become safe for all who visit?
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
KTNV
77-year-old woman dies from injuries after scooter hit box spring on Torrey Pines Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 77-year-old woman who was hurt in a scooter collision last month has died from her injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday. Police say Earthly Cota was pronounced deceased at a local hospice facility. Cota was taken to University Medical Center's...
news3lv.com
Four pedestrians hit by cars before 9am on Tuesday, 3 pronounced dead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating several deadly crashes on our roadways. Police say around 4 a.m., they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Crash involving ambulance blocks traffic near 215, Jones
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash blocked the intersection near the westbound exit of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley on Monday afternoon. An ambulance was traveling on Jones responding to a call as a semi-tractor trailer was exiting the 215. The ambulance hit the semi as the semi was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner identifies 49-year-old Wisconsin man as victim in Las Vegas Strip hotel room shooting
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort last Thursday.
LVMPD: Man dead after stabbing in East Las Vegas parking lot near church
A 20-year-old hispanic male is dead after a stabbing in an East Las Vegas parking lot near a church. North Las Vegas police called LVMPD after noticing this was in their jurisdiction.
CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
KTNV
Traffic alert: Northbound Jones Blvd. shut down at 215 ramps after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard were shut down in the northwest part of Las Vegas on Monday after a crash blocked traffic. Traffic cameras in the area showed a semi-truck stopped and blocking all travel lanes at the 215 Beltway off-ramp at Jones Boulevard. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LVMPD investigating smoke shop robbery where victim stabbed one suspect
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a smoke shop robbery where the victim of the robbery stabbed one of the suspects.
news3lv.com
Man stabs father to death near Bonanza, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was stabbed to death by his son this morning near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police are on scene at an apartment complex and have a 22-year-old man detained. Police say the man showed up at Sunrise Hospital around 2 a.m....
Man booked on murder charge in North Las Vegas
Police took a man into custody on Monday in connection with a man's shooting death last month, officials said.
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
‘Mommy was drinking,’ Las Vegas mother accused of drunk driving with kids in car, colliding with multiple objects
A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving under the influence with two young children in the car and crashing into several objects, police said.
Metro Police asking for help to find shooting suspect
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for help to find a man that they shay shot another man at a west-side apartment complex last week. The man who was shot was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
news3lv.com
Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police shut down northeast valley intersection after ‘serious’ crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash. It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash. Drivers […]
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
KTNV
Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Lake Mead Boulevard were closed on Thursday afternoon after a "serious injury crash," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, in the far eastern part of the Las...
LVMPD asks for public help in identifying suspect who shot victim multiple times
Las Vegas police is asking for help in identifying a suspect who shot a male multiple times on August 4 at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road.
Comments / 2