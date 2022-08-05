ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Las Vegas Strip

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news3lv.com

Comments / 2

Cordia Swanson
3d ago

Are there going to be any rules and regulations so that the strip can become safe for all who visit?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Four pedestrians hit by cars before 9am on Tuesday, 3 pronounced dead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating several deadly crashes on our roadways. Police say around 4 a.m., they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash involving ambulance blocks traffic near 215, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash blocked the intersection near the westbound exit of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley on Monday afternoon. An ambulance was traveling on Jones responding to a call as a semi-tractor trailer was exiting the 215. The ambulance hit the semi as the semi was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Traffic Accident
news3lv.com

Man stabs father to death near Bonanza, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was stabbed to death by his son this morning near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police are on scene at an apartment complex and have a 22-year-old man detained. Police say the man showed up at Sunrise Hospital around 2 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8newsnow.com

Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy