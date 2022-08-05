ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

North Houston Studio offers event, photography space and more

According to census data, Black business owners make up 10 percent of businesses in the U.S. Black Business Month (August) was created to bring attention to those businesses and grow their customer base. Fox 26’s Chelsea Edwards spotlights North Houston Studio created by husband and wife Tre'Voy and Dannie Kelly. They credit the photography community with being able to expand to three locations that also serve as event spaces and feature makeup stations, dressing rooms, lounge furniture, and more. https://www.northhoustonstudio.com/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products

August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

August heat cranks up on Tuesday

The August heat cranks up for Tuesday across Houston. Plan for afternoon highs to be near the triple digits around Southeast Texas. The pattern then shifts on Wednesday to more clouds with higher rain chances. Look for those daily rain chances to continue into the weekend. There is a tropical wave in the Atlantic, check out our YouTube Channel for the latest.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Spice up your evening with a roaring 20s magic & burlesque show

HOUSTON - 50 Shades of Gold is a local cabaret show with performances at the historic Avant Gardens in Montrose. International performers will transport you to the Roaring 20s, with adult-oriented shows in an underground speakeasy that's hidden behind a secret bookshelf. The venue features red velvet curtains, dim lighting,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Rodeo season tickets: Price, when they go on sale, how to buy

HOUSTON - While the 2023 RodeoHouston lineup hasn’t been announced yet, you can secure a seat at every show with a season ticket on sale Tuesday. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will make a limited number of season tickets available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. at rodeohouston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque

HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston golf cart crash victims: Police release names of 2 children, 2 adults

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police released the names of two children and two adults who investigators say died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart over the weekend. Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur. All...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen found shot to death on sidewalk in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive. Police say the teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after SUV catches fire, crashing into pillar in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Officials said a driver died overnight Saturday after crashing his SUV into a cement pillar in northeast Houston, causing it to catch fire. It's unclear what led to the crash, but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 3700 block of Saunders Rd. around 12:45 a.m. An unidentified man was reportedly driving northbound on Jenson Dr. and went through the intersection before colliding with a cement pillar.
HOUSTON, TX

