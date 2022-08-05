August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/

