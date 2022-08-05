Read on www.fox26houston.com
Houston small business competition offers seed money for would-be entrepreneurs
HOUSTON - For all the big business that's done in Houston, the city is one of the nation's top spots for small business development. By any measure, Houston depends on small businesses, which the government defines as companies with fewer than 500 employees. That describes 97% of the businesses in the region.
North Houston Studio offers event, photography space and more
According to census data, Black business owners make up 10 percent of businesses in the U.S. Black Business Month (August) was created to bring attention to those businesses and grow their customer base. Fox 26’s Chelsea Edwards spotlights North Houston Studio created by husband and wife Tre'Voy and Dannie Kelly. They credit the photography community with being able to expand to three locations that also serve as event spaces and feature makeup stations, dressing rooms, lounge furniture, and more. https://www.northhoustonstudio.com/
Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products
August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
August heat cranks up on Tuesday
The August heat cranks up for Tuesday across Houston. Plan for afternoon highs to be near the triple digits around Southeast Texas. The pattern then shifts on Wednesday to more clouds with higher rain chances. Look for those daily rain chances to continue into the weekend. There is a tropical wave in the Atlantic, check out our YouTube Channel for the latest.
Spice up your evening with a roaring 20s magic & burlesque show
HOUSTON - 50 Shades of Gold is a local cabaret show with performances at the historic Avant Gardens in Montrose. International performers will transport you to the Roaring 20s, with adult-oriented shows in an underground speakeasy that's hidden behind a secret bookshelf. The venue features red velvet curtains, dim lighting,...
Houston Rodeo season tickets: Price, when they go on sale, how to buy
HOUSTON - While the 2023 RodeoHouston lineup hasn’t been announced yet, you can secure a seat at every show with a season ticket on sale Tuesday. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will make a limited number of season tickets available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. at rodeohouston.com.
Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque
HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
Many parents say safety is main concern as kids prepare to go back to school
HOUSTON - This back-to-school season a number of parents say safety is their biggest concern. So I caught up with one of Harris County’s top emergency leaders to find out what’s being done to protect children this upcoming school year. Safety starts with ensuring the school building is...
Infamous Houston serial killer considered for compassionate release by parole board
HOUSTON - On August 8, 49 years ago 13-year-old Stanton Dreymala became Elmer Wayne Henley's last known victim. His parents are the last surviving parents of the teenage boys killed in the mass murders. They want Henley to die behind bars, but he's now being considered for compassionate release. "It...
Man killed by speeding vehicle in west Houston, search underway for driver
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a hit and driver after police say a man was killed in west Houston Saturday night. It happened in the 6400 block of Westheimer Rd. a little after 11 p.m. when police received a call of a man hit by a car. Witnesses...
CAIR-Houston is asking other law enforcement agencies to increase patrols at mosque
HOUSTON - CAIR-Houston, the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is asking those in the community to stay vigilant. With the fourth death of a Muslim man in Albuquerque, New Mexico, investigators believe it may be connected to...
Pedestrian hit on Westheimer in Houston; police say driver left, returned later
HOUSTON - A driver drove away after hitting a pedestrian on Westheimer Road but later returned to the scene, Houston police say. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Westheimer Road near Winrock Blvd. Police say a pedestrian was crossing the road, not in a...
Galveston golf cart crash victims: Police release names of 2 children, 2 adults
GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston police released the names of two children and two adults who investigators say died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart over the weekend. Police identified the victims as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacur. All...
Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?
Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas. With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Woman ambushed, shot to death in Houston while walking back from store: HPD
HOUSTON - A 21-year-old woman was ambushed and shot to death while she was walking back from a corner store on Houston’s south side, police say. The deadly shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street. Police say a female suspect hid between two...
Man shot in the back while someone tried to rob him, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back by someone who attempted to rob him in northwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister. According to police, the man, in...
Teen found shot to death on sidewalk in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old man in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive. Police say the teen was found unresponsive on a sidewalk inside an apartment...
Driver killed after SUV catches fire, crashing into pillar in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - Officials said a driver died overnight Saturday after crashing his SUV into a cement pillar in northeast Houston, causing it to catch fire. It's unclear what led to the crash, but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened in the 3700 block of Saunders Rd. around 12:45 a.m. An unidentified man was reportedly driving northbound on Jenson Dr. and went through the intersection before colliding with a cement pillar.
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia's staff member arrested for third DWI offense
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Court documents show an employee at Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office is facing a DWI charge – for the third time. FOX 26 has confirmed Selina Refugio Valdez, one of Garcia’s Community Liaisons, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Aug. 7.
