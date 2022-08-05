ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton, MN

WTIP

Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend

Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Northlanders gather to learn how to save monarch butterflies

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Butterfly enthusiasts gathered in Duluth Saturday to learn what they can do to help the monarch population grow. According to leaders with Duluth Monarch Buddies, the butterflies are becoming endangered due to a variety of reasons including habitat loss. The Monarch Buddies gave a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Billings Park Days Returns for 8th Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday was the second day of the 8th annual Billings Park Days, a celebration of this Superior neighborhood. The two day festival is all about getting the community together in a family-friendly fashion. After Friday’s car show and fireworks, Saturday’s activities featured a kid’s carnival, dog show, and kid’s demo derby.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sunshine shines on with a warm Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine then chances are you will enjoy today! Temperatures are today a tad warmer climbing into the low and mid-80s across the Northland, with mostly sunny skies overhead. You may notice it feels a tad humid with dewpoints in the upper 50s and 60s, which is noticeable. Tonight, lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

The Minnesota Woolen Company Story

The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Dry spell likely to hold onto the Northland through Thursday

A big cell of high air pressure will claim our sky as its own for the next several days. It should be dry, mild and sunny from now until Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t come around until Friday night but that in turn could stick around for several days. Temperatures this week won’t stray too far above or below normal.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Shifting gears: E-Bike Duluth brings electric bikes to town

When you look around Duluth, you will see different varieties of bicycles. Whether commuting to the store, having fun, or traveling for hours on long trails, there is help for that: Introducing Electric bikes. Jim Colser, owner of E-Bike Duluth wanted to try one for fun; however, he didn’t t have any luck getting his hands on one, and that’s when he took matters into his own hands.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors

A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

LOVELY stretch of weather ahead of us

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: There may be a few rain showers left for Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P of Michigan to start our day but showers will begin to clear early followed by the clouds a few short hours later. For the afternoon mostly sunny skies prevail across the Northland with temperatures making their way into the low and mid-70s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior

Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
DULUTH, MN

