It’s a boy! Famous Ohio hippo has a ‘little’ brother
The latest addition to the world-famous hippo family in Ohio is a BOY!
Cincinnati CityBeat
Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend
Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
Times Gazette
2022 fair books available
The 2022 Highland County Fair Book, plus a separate brochure detailing the fair schedule, have been published by The Times-Gazette and are now available at the Senior Fair Board Office at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. There is no charge for the book or the brochure. “I’d like to...
When is it too hot to walk your dog?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Summer is the perfect time to get some exercise with man’s best friend, but it does come with some safety concerns. With temperatures up to 90 degrees Monday in the Miami Valley, pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees. That is unsafe for humans and dogs. But humans have protection from […]
Record-Herald
1st Battle of the Bands a success
The crowd was large and the rain held off as Fayette, Clinton and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive directors from each...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Ivan McClure, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to reinstate. Michael Wilham, 20, of Cincinnati, was cited for driving under suspension and fail to display plates. Aug. 4. ACCIDENT. At approximately 7:04 p.m., the police department responded to the area...
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Covington community members partake in World's Longest Yard Sale
COVINGTON, Ky. — Community members lined up off of Mainstrasse Village area Saturday and Sunday to partake in the 127 or World’s Longest Yard Sale, an event sponsored by ROMA. Organizer William Dickson said he wanted to bring back a community phenomenon after it was on hiatus for a couple of years.
wnynewsnow.com
Fiona Gets A Sibling: Baby Hippo Born At Cincinnati Zoo
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Cincinnati zoo announces gender of new baby hippo
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
QSR magazine
Big Chicken to Debut First Franchise Location in Dayton, Ohio
Times Gazette
Times Gazette
WILMINGTON —Highland County’s representative — Filo Beddoe — was chosen as the winner Friday night in the inaugural Battle of the Bands held on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The other bands were Sean Poole & Buckin’ Country representing Fayette County and Reeking Havoc from Clinton...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. Upon adjournment of the regular meeting, the Long-Term Planning/Facilities Committee is scheduled to meet. Hillsboro budget hearing. There will be a public hearing...
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Woman Searches for Family Pet After Strangers Claim Pet from Lost and Found
Ross – A woman is pleading for strangers to return her family pet after she claims they took the animal off a lost and found pet site. Ross County Lost and Found Dogs reported a found corgi dog on Sunday and just hours later the dog was claimed to be reunited with owners, but Cj White is now claiming that the Corgi was his family pet and now is begging for the dog back from the couple that picked it up.
1017thepoint.com
SEMI SMASHES INTO HISTORIC COVERED BRIDGE
(Preble County, OH)--A historic covered bridge in Preble County was heavily damaged and possibly destroyed when a semi driver inexplicably tried to squeeze his semi through it. It happened at the Brubaker Bridge, which is about a quarter-mile outside of Gratis. The semi’s trailer took out the top and sides of one end of the bridge. The county engineer’s office has inspected the damage and said that the bridge, which dates back to 1887, is closed indefinitely.
