ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DD5r_0h6feznj00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday.

James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Thursday.

WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail

According to court documents, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation (TBI), along with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agents, compared multiple images on Brooks’ Facebook and driver’s license to surveillance video and police body camera footage from the Jan. 6 riots. VISA payment records of Brooks’ also showed purchases from Jan. 5 – 8 at the Residence Inn and Metro 012 in Bethesda, Maryland, about 10.7 miles from the U.S. Capitol. Phone records obtained by the special agents indicated Brooks’ location was in and around the restricted area of the Capitol on Jan. 6 around the times of 2:29 p.m. and 5:07 p.m.

On Jan. 6, Brooks was reported to arrive at the U.S. Capitol from the West side and climbed onto the railing of the Upper West Terrance then proceeded to wave a South Carolina flag with a smaller Marine Corps flag attached to it around 2:30 p.m.

Johnson City employees see delay in paycheck deposits due to payroll issue

Court documents state Brooks then entered the Capitol building around 2:37 p.m. and waved his Iraq War Veteran hat in a line of police officers later that evening while shouting “Does that mean any [expletive] thing to you? This is my house! Mine!” About two minutes later, he yelled “You took an oath like I did. You hear me? So did you. Every one of you! What are you doin’? Help us make this a better [expletive] place,” to police officers who were attempting to clear Brooks and others off the North Terrance and away from the Capitol building.

Brooks reportedly remained on the Capitol grounds until shortly after 5 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORPg8_0h6feznj00
    Recorded by Capitol Building surveillance cameras
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeBYC_0h6feznj00
    Recorded by Capitol Building surveillance cameras
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBSmT_0h6feznj00
    Brooks Facebook page
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFL43_0h6feznj00
    Images from officers’ BWC at the Capitol at approximately 2:48 p.m. and 4:38 p.m.
Images from The Department of Justice

Brooks was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022 in Johnson City. His hearing is set for Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

VSP: Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for trafficking meth into Smyth County, Virginia in 2018. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, was convicted of two drug charges in early 2022: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine Possession with intent to distribute […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police Body Camera#Capitol#Wcso#Brooks Facebook#Visa#The Residence Inn#Marine Corps
WJHL

North JC, Gray precincts propelled Grandy in squeaker of a mayoral race

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Republican Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy rode strong showings in north Johnson City, Gray and Jonesborough’s town limits in his narrow re-election win over Independent James Reeves on Aug. 4. Grandy captured 50.5% of the 10,786 votes cast in an extremely low-turnout election, besting Reeves just as he did in […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Bluff City Mayor, Jeff Broyles

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 sat down with Jeff Broyles, the newly elected mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee. Broyles spoke in a live interview about his hopes for Bluff City and how leading the community has been a lifelong dream of his.
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Police search for Bristol boy who may have handgun

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun. A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun

(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Sheriff's Department cruiser involved in Johnson City accident

A Carter County Sheriff’s Department cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and University Parkway in Johnson City at 5:13 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in the accident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the sheriff’s department vehicle was a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Prisoner Attack Guard Receives Additional Prison Sentence, Plus Drug Charges

An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.
DUFFIELD, VA
wvlt.tv

Deadly house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy