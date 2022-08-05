Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday.

James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Thursday.

According to court documents, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation (TBI), along with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agents, compared multiple images on Brooks’ Facebook and driver’s license to surveillance video and police body camera footage from the Jan. 6 riots. VISA payment records of Brooks’ also showed purchases from Jan. 5 – 8 at the Residence Inn and Metro 012 in Bethesda, Maryland, about 10.7 miles from the U.S. Capitol. Phone records obtained by the special agents indicated Brooks’ location was in and around the restricted area of the Capitol on Jan. 6 around the times of 2:29 p.m. and 5:07 p.m.

On Jan. 6, Brooks was reported to arrive at the U.S. Capitol from the West side and climbed onto the railing of the Upper West Terrance then proceeded to wave a South Carolina flag with a smaller Marine Corps flag attached to it around 2:30 p.m.

Court documents state Brooks then entered the Capitol building around 2:37 p.m. and waved his Iraq War Veteran hat in a line of police officers later that evening while shouting “Does that mean any [expletive] thing to you? This is my house! Mine!” About two minutes later, he yelled “You took an oath like I did. You hear me? So did you. Every one of you! What are you doin’? Help us make this a better [expletive] place,” to police officers who were attempting to clear Brooks and others off the North Terrance and away from the Capitol building.

Brooks reportedly remained on the Capitol grounds until shortly after 5 p.m.

Recorded by Capitol Building surveillance cameras

Recorded by Capitol Building surveillance cameras

Brooks Facebook page

Images from officers’ BWC at the Capitol at approximately 2:48 p.m. and 4:38 p.m. Images from The Department of Justice

Brooks was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022 in Johnson City. His hearing is set for Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

