Bike theft protection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bike theft is not something new, it’s a consistent crime that’s a problem throughout the Nation.

“Bike theft is definitely something that’s been on the uptick. I had my bike stolen out of my garage. We’ve had a couple of local stolen and found but they were unfortunately mangled and parts were swapped replace mismatch things that shouldn’t have been on certain bikes spray painted, they were destroyed more or less.” said Taylor Crowe, owner of Wheels Unlimited in Bath.

Crowe added that bike theft increases during summer months. “It’s definitely in the peak months you know. Some more people come out of there have nothing to do, nothing better to do.”

Taylor gave simple advice to ensure bike safety.

“The best thing you can do is to keep it with you or inside locked up. Unfortunately with battery operated tools, thieves have found it very easy to clip locks, cut, grind. I mean they’re deterrents, they’re there to buy you a couple of minutes at most. They’re not bullet proof now.”

