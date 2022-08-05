ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Bike theft protection

By Scott Maloney
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406MaR_0h6feko400

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bike theft is not something new, it’s a consistent crime that’s a problem throughout the Nation.

“Bike theft is definitely something that’s been on the uptick. I had my bike stolen out of my garage. We’ve had a couple of local stolen and found but they were unfortunately mangled and parts were swapped replace mismatch things that shouldn’t have been on certain bikes spray painted, they were destroyed more or less.” said Taylor Crowe, owner of Wheels Unlimited in Bath.

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off

Crowe added that bike theft increases during summer months. “It’s definitely in the peak months you know. Some more people come out of there have nothing to do, nothing better to do.”

Taylor gave simple advice to ensure bike safety.

“The best thing you can do is to keep it with you or inside locked up. Unfortunately with battery operated tools, thieves have found it very easy to clip locks, cut, grind. I mean they’re deterrents, they’re there to buy you a couple of minutes at most. They’re not bullet proof now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing rabbit from Horseheads flower shop

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a rabbit and other property from Turks Produce and Flower Market earlier this summer, according to court documents. David Cardone was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on July 28, 2022 in connection to the theft, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for arson of Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on several charges after he set fire to concession stands at the Chemung County Fairgrounds earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Court. The Chemung County Court handed up the indictment against Jeremy Montgomery on August 8. According to the indictment, Montgomery set fire […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Erin man arrested for high-speed chase into Pennsylvania

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – An Erin, N.Y. man has been charged with multiple assault, reckless endangerment, theft and traffic violation charges for an early morning high-speed chase from Big Flats into Pennsylvania, according to police. Tyler Russell, 20, was arrested on August 7 after police said he lost control of his vehicle on the eastbound […]
ERIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Police: Woman killed in her Corning apartment was strangled

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death of the woman murdered in her Corning apartment last week. According to the Corning Police Department, an August 6 autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined that Keli Collins, 26, was killed by “ligature strangulation homicide”, meaning she was strangled with a form of […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Bath, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Bike#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Inmate requires 18 stitches after attack at Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Correctional Facility inmate required numerous stitches on his face when he was attacked by a group of fellow inmates last week, and another inmate reportedly dumped urine and feces on a female officer, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said. NYSCOPBA said that on August 3, three […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tips on how to save on gas

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gas prices are high, much higher than they were a year ago. How can you save money by increasing fuel efficiency? “Definitely tire pressure, tire pressure in your tires. Good tires, to start off with.” Said Kip Baldwin, mechanic at Steve’s American Lifetime Muffler. Baldwin mentioned you should make a habit […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

PSP issue scam warning after Canton woman loses $1,200

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents to be on the lookout for phone scams after an elderly woman in Canton lost $1,200 in a gift card fraud case late last month. PSP reported a theft on July 30 in Canton Township, saying a 73-year-old woman fell victim to a phone scam. […]
CANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for Keystone Theatre burglary

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney. Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Animal Care Sanctuary matching donations in August

MILAN, Pa. (WETM) — The Animal Care Sanctuary in Bradford County has announced that the first $5,000 in donations received in August will be matched as a part of its ‘Double Your Good” campaign. In addition to matching one-time donations, the shelter says that all new monthly donors in August will have their total donation […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival started at noon today, August 5, 2022. The festival is located at Clute Park in Watkins Glen. Hours listed are today from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to midnight. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Take a tour of Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers health centers receive $65K to advance health equity

(WETM) – Multiple health centers across the Twin Tiers are receiving over $60,000 “to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting”, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The total amount of awards across the country is $88,602,514 at 1,354 health centers. The HHS said the funding […]
DANSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy