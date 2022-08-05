Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback
College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows. Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
Mississippi State lands 2023 LHP Reilly Byers from Tennessee
Saturday was an eye-opening experience for 2023 LHP Reilly Byers and one that set the tone for his future as a college baseball player. Mississippi State hosted the talented left hander from the Knoxville, Tenn., area and it didn’t take long for him to realize that was going to be his home beginning next year. The rising senior exited his visit in Starkville, went home and decided with his family that he was going to be a Diamond Dawg.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 4A high school football preseason poll for 2022
Can anyone knock off Boyle County in Class 4A?
Kentucky LB target Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
Perhaps the biggest camp participant in June at Kentucky was Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. The Wildcats hosted the four-star prospect for a key unofficial visit, and was emerging as a contender in this recruitment. After Ohio State lost a few key linebacker targets over the next few weeks,...
Louisville baseball: Eddie King Jr. ready for big role in 2022-23
If you are a Louisville baseball fan, you may or may not know Eddie King Jr. yet. The Chicago are native is a name worth knowing and someone to watch for moving into 2023. I had an opportunity to recently catch up with Eddie before a summer league game in O’Fallon, Missouri. King has been playing for the Alton River Dragons of the Prospect League and has without a doubt had the best summer at the plate of anyone in the league.
Eight people have already died in Kentucky floods; the governor predicts "double-digit deaths"
