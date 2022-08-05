ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Mississippi State lands 2023 LHP Reilly Byers from Tennessee

Saturday was an eye-opening experience for 2023 LHP Reilly Byers and one that set the tone for his future as a college baseball player. Mississippi State hosted the talented left hander from the Knoxville, Tenn., area and it didn’t take long for him to realize that was going to be his home beginning next year. The rising senior exited his visit in Starkville, went home and decided with his family that he was going to be a Diamond Dawg.
On3.com

Kentucky LB target Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State

Perhaps the biggest camp participant in June at Kentucky was Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. The Wildcats hosted the four-star prospect for a key unofficial visit, and was emerging as a contender in this recruitment. After Ohio State lost a few key linebacker targets over the next few weeks,...
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville baseball: Eddie King Jr. ready for big role in 2022-23

If you are a Louisville baseball fan, you may or may not know Eddie King Jr. yet. The Chicago are native is a name worth knowing and someone to watch for moving into 2023. I had an opportunity to recently catch up with Eddie before a summer league game in O’Fallon, Missouri. King has been playing for the Alton River Dragons of the Prospect League and has without a doubt had the best summer at the plate of anyone in the league.
