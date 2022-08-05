Names of men killed in South Haven plane crash released

Read on abc57.com
townbroadcast.com
Wayland man was 1 of 2 victims in fatal plane crash
A 70-year-old Wayland man was one of two killed in a plane crash near South Haven last Tuesday. The South Haven Police Department reported the victims were 70-year-old David Peahl of Wayland and 70-year-old Douglas Golike of Lawton. Officials withy the Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper Aerostar 600 had...
47-Year-Old Devine Stoner Injured In A Vehicle Accident (Cassopolis, MI)
Cass County authorities are investigating a vehicle accident that occurred on Monday morning. When deputies responded to Grange St. in Mason Township, they found that a car driven by 47-year-old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had [..]
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
abc57.com
Two unresponsive people pulled from South Beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Two people were pulled from the water by bystanders at South Haven's South Beach around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. SHAES and South Haven Police were dispatched to the beach for two possible drownings. The two unresponsive people were pulled...
abc57.com
South Bend residence in danger of structural collapse after fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department puts out a house on fire off of State Road 23. At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire near SR 23 highway. Multiple crews worked to contain the blaze which reportedly spread to...
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say.
abc57.com
Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WWMT
Two people killed in South Haven plane crash identified
Two people killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday were identified, the South Haven Police Department announced Friday. The two people, both pilots, were identified as David Peahl, 70, from Wayland, and Douglas Golike, 70, from Lawton, according to the South Haven Police Department. The cause of the...
Rescuers searching for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A 21-year-old man was swept away from the shore while swimming in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
Body recovered after water rescue at Grand Haven State Park
Authorities searched for a swimmer swept away from shore on Sunday afternoon. The body was found by the Coast Guard at 6:00 pm.
UpNorthLive.com
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
abc57.com
South Bend police investigate multiple overnight shootings Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to at least three separate shootings on Sunday between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. that resulted in multiple people being injured by apparent gunfire, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police say that the three separate shootings took place in...
abc57.com
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
abc57.com
Man injured in shooting near Vistula and Lexington Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. Police responded to the area around 3:47 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived to the intersection, they did not find any victims, but shell casings were located and collected.
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department releases statement on officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department released a statement about the officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell on July 29. The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave during the investigation. Read the full statement below:
