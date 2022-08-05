Read on www.numberfire.com
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Brings Her Gold Medal-Winning Skills to the Minnesota Twins Game
Olympic gold-medalist Suni Lee was honored at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday, where she totally put her own spin—or should we say flip—on the ceremonial first pitch. The 19-year-old gymnast stepped up to the mound for the Twins-Blue Jays game at Target Field in Minneapolis, and she couldn't help but show off her Olympic skills with an effortless flip before throwing out the pitch.
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday
Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
40 years later, a look back at the day Jim Rice saved a boy’s life at Fenway Park
On Aug. 7, 1982, in a game between the Red Sox and White Sox at Fenway Park, Jim Rice saved a young boy’s life. Here’s a look back at that day, exactly 40 years later:. It was the fourth inning, with the White Sox ahead, 3-0, and Red Sox second baseman Dave Stapleton rocketed a ball foul over the first base dugout.
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit
In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving...
Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans
Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
