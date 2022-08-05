ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Brings Her Gold Medal-Winning Skills to the Minnesota Twins Game

Olympic gold-medalist Suni Lee was honored at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday, where she totally put her own spin—or should we say flip—on the ceremonial first pitch. The 19-year-old gymnast stepped up to the mound for the Twins-Blue Jays game at Target Field in Minneapolis, and she couldn't help but show off her Olympic skills with an effortless flip before throwing out the pitch.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
ClutchPoints

The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres

The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Tim Beckham
Person
Byron Buxton
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy