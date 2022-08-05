ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all

I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Shaker Heights, OH
Government
City
Shaker Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Playgrounds#Central Park#The Sussex Center
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Municipal Airport receives federal grant for improvements

MEDINA, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Sen. Sherrod Brown announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded a grant to the City of Medina for improvements at the municipal airport. According to a news release, the FAA supports public-use airports within the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS)...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7

Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
LYNDHURST, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cleveland.com

Playhouse Square names new CEO

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Playhouse Square has named Craig Hassall president and chief executive officer. Hassall replaces retiring CEO Gina Vernaci. The not-for-profit performing arts center said in a news release that Hassall, 57, has held senior management roles at some of the world’s most recognizable venues, events and organizations, including his most recent position as chief executive at the venerable Royal Albert Hall in London.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Grace Mitsch rested the arrow against her wooden bow and took aim. The arrow flew off toward its target, small light balls floating in the air. Grace and her family on Saturday (Aug. 6) attended the Bulldog Summer Bash, a kid-friendly event that was part of the weekend’s Olmsted People’s Heritage Days. Grace enjoyed the archery range that Olmsted Falls Cub Pack 102 set up.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy