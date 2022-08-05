Read on www.cleveland.com
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Destroying Horseshoe Lake would be an injustice to all
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
Brunswick City Council authorizes placing 2023 fire truck order this year
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- Brunswick City Council authorized the $224,495 purchase of a new 2024 International fire engine chassis from Horton Emergency Vehicles at its Aug. 8 meeting. The purchase will replace a squad that Fire Chief Greg Glauner said has begun to cost the department more than it is comfortable paying in repairs.
Regional sewer district sets public meetings for Horseshoe Lake dam removal, Doan Brook restoration
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A community-centered planning process to re-envision up to 60 acres of potential parkland around Horseshoe Lake begins with two public forums later this month. The lakebed itself comprises about 12 acres of that expanse, but has been drained since 2019 due to “significant issues with the...
Westlake’s Community West Foundation shines light on 2022 Illuminating Hope award
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The Community West Foundation has announced the West Side Catholic Center as the recipient of the organization’s annual David and Martha Hessler Illuminating Hope award. A news release from Community West notes that the 2022 recipient has been offering help to the needy for 45 years.
Brooklyn to begin Memorial Park, Kingdom Trail projects
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Improving walkability and accessibility to city parks and trails is a priority in Brooklyn. That’s why the city later this month is set to begin the redesign of Veterans Memorial Park, as well as the creation of the Kingdom Trail. The former is an estimated $221,000...
North Royalton receives $141,000 grant for multipurpose trail connector
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city has received a $141,000 grant from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for a multi-purpose trail along Bennett Road between Akins Road and Valley Parkway. The new trail will connect an existing trail on Bennett south to Valley Parkway in Cleveland Metroparks. “The...
Stay out of water near Edgewater Beach, sewer district advises after combined sewage/wastewater overflow
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has posted a health advisory at Edgewater Park following heavy rains that caused sewage to be dumped into Lake Erie in a combined sewage and stormwater overflow. “Visitors, particularly children, the elderly and those in ill health, are advised to avoid...
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns to Parma’s West Creek Reservation Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
Medina Municipal Airport receives federal grant for improvements
MEDINA, Ohio -- Earlier this month, Sen. Sherrod Brown announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded a grant to the City of Medina for improvements at the municipal airport. According to a news release, the FAA supports public-use airports within the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS)...
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
What are the lowest paying jobs in the Cleveland metro area?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs...
Work continues on Rocky River, Bay Village road and sewer/water projects
BAY VILLAGE and ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Rocky River and Bay Village have taken advantage of the summertime weather to work on large construction projects. Here are updates for both cities:. Bay Village Wolf Road project. Cuyahoga County is resurfacing Wolf Road from Clague Road to just east of Cahoon...
Cleveland RTA Community Immunity Bus to host vaccine clinic Saturday
The Greater Cleveland RTA and Care Alliance Health Center is slated to host a vaccine clinic with the Community Immunity Bus at Shaw High School on Saturday.
Playhouse Square names new CEO
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Playhouse Square has named Craig Hassall president and chief executive officer. Hassall replaces retiring CEO Gina Vernaci. The not-for-profit performing arts center said in a news release that Hassall, 57, has held senior management roles at some of the world’s most recognizable venues, events and organizations, including his most recent position as chief executive at the venerable Royal Albert Hall in London.
Cleveland EMS doubles ambulance fees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has substantially raised billing rates for ambulance services, marking the first fee increase in nearly two decades. As of July 1, the new rates billed to insurers for ambulance runs is between roughly $750 and $1,300. That’s more than double the previous base rates that were between $350 and $500.
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Families find community fun at Bulldog Summer Bash: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Grace Mitsch rested the arrow against her wooden bow and took aim. The arrow flew off toward its target, small light balls floating in the air. Grace and her family on Saturday (Aug. 6) attended the Bulldog Summer Bash, a kid-friendly event that was part of the weekend’s Olmsted People’s Heritage Days. Grace enjoyed the archery range that Olmsted Falls Cub Pack 102 set up.
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
