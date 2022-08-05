ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down

VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
VINTON, VA
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Buena Vista, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games

Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

2 men and a pet rescued from Dan river

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Dan river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday

On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Radford city schools to delay start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. – Radford students will be heading back to the classroom two weeks later than originally planned. Officials said the delay is due to repairs and upgrades that took longer than expected due to a shortage in workers and products. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Several hospitalized after weekend crash, fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Several people were hospitalized after a car accident and structure fire on Peters Creek Road over the weekend caused around $350,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities said crews responded to an accident and structure fire in the 3700 block of Peters Creek Road on...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands attend Lynchburg back-to-school event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together, a back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
LYNCHBURG, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Take Pride in SML collects 4 tons of debris

Community volunteers collected approximately 8,600 pounds of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days, according to the final 2022 collection report released recently. Bill Butterfield, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Public Schools welcome students back

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City schools welcomed students back Monday morning with open arms. Police officers, administrators and school board members were at each of the schools to greet parents and children. The principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School said they have high academic and behavioral standards, but none...
DANVILLE, VA

