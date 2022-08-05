The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter

Read on www.wbrc.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
styleblueprint.com
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
wbrc.com
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
wbrc.com
First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
wbrc.com
Glen Iris Elementary School partners with local colleges to fill teacher positions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the first day of school, Glen Iris Elementary has three open positions. Tronci Southall-Mason is the principal at Glen Iris. She said despite the open positions, 11 new teachers are joining the staff this school year. “Anywhere from our unified arts to kinder through...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
wbrc.com
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. overnight. According to police, the Birmingham Fire Dept. responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside. The house...
wbhm.org
How one Birmingham custodian preps for the first day of school
It’s common knowledge at Bush Hills STEAM Academy in Birmingham that if you need anything, ask Jacqulene Heggler. She’s usually seen walking the halls with a Pepsi in her hand, a quick word of wisdom and a t-shirt that reads “Ms. Jackie” on the back in big bold letters.
wbrc.com
Birmingham vet notices fewer dog heat strokes this summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has been consistently hot the past few weeks, but a local vet says surprisingly, she’s seen fewer dog heat strokes than in years past. Most pet owners want to keep their dogs active outside but the Alabama heat can make that difficult for...
wbrc.com
Hueytown congregation comes together for prayer and worship after fire destroys church
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the congregation came together on August 7 to worship. To them and the pastor, a church is more than just a building. “Our ministry has been building lives, building people...
wbrc.com
Helena school resource officers preparing for the first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department is preparing to protect your kids this week after spending the summer going over safety plans and security protocols of all Helena schools. Throughout the summer Helena PD has been working to get all of their SROs ready to protect your child...
wbrc.com
Free mental health resources for students and teachers at Walker County Schools
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students will be sitting at their desks later this week and district officials are working to keep the transition back-to-school as easy as possible for your kids and their teachers. Walker County School officials said back-to-school can be a hard transition for students and teachers...
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
wbrc.com
Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Demolition begins at former Carraway hospital
Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”
ABC 33/40 News
Father and husband looks to combat poverty in hometown of Parrish
The medium household income in Walker County is $46,519 according to 2020 statistics by the USDA. That's less than the state average of $51,958. Walker County native Ryan Cagle believes people living in his hometown of Parrish earn less than $46,519 and believes they are hurting. “I don’t know anyone...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing 42-year-old man last seen in Birmingham; $100K reward offered
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old man last seen in Birmingham Monday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and gray pants. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham man accused of shooting into Urban Air in Homewood
A Birmingham man is in jail, charged with shooting into an occupied building, after an incident on Saturday night. 44-year-old Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin is accused of firing a shot into Urban Air at 800 Greensprings Highway at around 10:30 P.M. on August 6, 2022. According to a release from the...
