Birmingham, AL

The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter

By Gillian Brooks
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham

Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Urban League to suspend COVID-19 emergency rental assistance applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Urban League announced Monday its plan to temporarily suspend application submissions for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP is a federally funded and approved program sponsored by Jefferson County. The Birmingham Urban League, a community-based organization, said it will continue to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. overnight. According to police, the Birmingham Fire Dept. responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. They extinguished the fire and found a body inside. The house...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

How one Birmingham custodian preps for the first day of school

It’s common knowledge at Bush Hills STEAM Academy in Birmingham that if you need anything, ask Jacqulene Heggler. She’s usually seen walking the halls with a Pepsi in her hand, a quick word of wisdom and a t-shirt that reads “Ms. Jackie” on the back in big bold letters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham vet notices fewer dog heat strokes this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has been consistently hot the past few weeks, but a local vet says surprisingly, she’s seen fewer dog heat strokes than in years past. Most pet owners want to keep their dogs active outside but the Alabama heat can make that difficult for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena school resource officers preparing for the first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department is preparing to protect your kids this week after spending the summer going over safety plans and security protocols of all Helena schools. Throughout the summer Helena PD has been working to get all of their SROs ready to protect your child...
HELENA, AL
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
HOMEWOOD, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Demolition begins at former Carraway hospital

Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Father and husband looks to combat poverty in hometown of Parrish

The medium household income in Walker County is $46,519 according to 2020 statistics by the USDA. That's less than the state average of $51,958. Walker County native Ryan Cagle believes people living in his hometown of Parrish earn less than $46,519 and believes they are hurting. “I don’t know anyone...
PARRISH, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today

It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for missing 42-year-old man last seen in Birmingham; $100K reward offered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old man last seen in Birmingham Monday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and gray pants. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham man accused of shooting into Urban Air in Homewood

A Birmingham man is in jail, charged with shooting into an occupied building, after an incident on Saturday night. 44-year-old Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin is accused of firing a shot into Urban Air at 800 Greensprings Highway at around 10:30 P.M. on August 6, 2022. According to a release from the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

